Arusha set for inaugural International Masters swimming event

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is set to host its maiden Arusha International Masters Swimming Championship on September 25 and 26, with swimmers from different age groups expected to compete at UWC East Africa, Arusha Campus.

The two-day event is being organised by the Tanzania Masters Swimming Committee in collaboration with Prime Sports Agency as part of efforts to promote competitive Masters swimming, sportsmanship and healthy lifestyles in the country.

The organisers say the championship will also provide a platform for participants to network, exchange cultures and strengthen regional cooperation through sport.

The competition will feature swimmers aged from 25 to 29 years through to those aged 95 to 99 and above, reflecting the broad age range catered for under Masters swimming. The age categories are 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80-84, 85-89, 90-94 and 95-99 and over.

The championship will also accommodate differently abled and Paralympic Masters swimmers, with those requiring special assistance allowed to compete when accompanied by a guardian or coach.

Competition will be conducted under World Aquatics regulations, covering starts, stroke execution, turns and finishes. All events will be conducted as timed finals, while heats will be seeded according to swimmers' entry times.

Action on the opening day will begin at 2pm after a warm-up session scheduled from noon to 1:45pm. On September 26, swimmers will warm up from 7:30am to 8:45am before competition starts at 9am.

Medals will be awarded to the first three finishers in each individual event, while all participants will receive certificates of participation.

Participation is open through team entries, with teams not necessarily required to represent registered clubs or recognised countries. Entries opened on August 2 and will close on September 11.

Relay events will form part of the championship, with teams eligible to enter relay competitions alongside the individual events.

Accreditation will also be an important part of the competition. Swimmers and team managers are required to collect identification tags from the organising committee on September 24. Participants without proper accreditation on competition days will not be allowed into the venue.

The organisers have also issued guidelines on athlete preparation and marshaling, requiring swimmers to report to the marshaling area before proceeding to their designated lanes.

Competitors are expected to arrive at the starting area four heats before their scheduled event and follow announcements from officials and team managers.

Beyond the competition, the organisers view the championship as an opportunity to promote interaction among swimmers and showcase Arusha as a destination capable of hosting international sporting events.

The event is expected to bring together swimmers from different generations and backgrounds, providing them with an opportunity to remain active in competitive sport while sharing experience and building friendships.

For Tanzania, the inaugural championship could provide fresh momentum for Masters swimming and help broaden participation in a discipline that allows athletes to continue competing well beyond their traditional competitive years.