Asas Rally team claims victory in Morogoro Rally event

AESL Racing finished fourth in 1:21:25, followed by another Mkwawa Rally Team crew in fifth with a time of 1:22:45. The victory was a result of Asas Rally Team's consistency and pace throughout the event, as the crew negotiated the demanding stages while keeping their overall time under control.
The Morogoro Rally featured several competitive crews fighting for valuable positions, with small differences in stage times ultimately playing a significant role in determining the final classification.
Asas Rally Team also had another crew finish sixth overall in 1:22:59, further highlighting the team's strong showing during the event. The competition was held under the National Rally Championship (NRC 3) 2026 category and attracted crews driving a variety of rally cars.
The Morogoro event provided a stern test for both drivers and co-drivers, who had to combine speed with precision throughout the timed stages. Any mistake or loss of time could have had a major impact on the final standings.
For Asas Rally Team, however, the strategy paid off as the crew maintained the leading position to cross the finish line as overall winners. The result will provide a major boost to the team as it continues its campaign in the national rally championship.
Mkwawa Rally Team's second-place finish and Overland Rally Team's third-place result completed the podium, while the competitive times recorded by the leading crews demonstrated the growing strength of rally competition in Tanzania.
With the Morogoro Rally now concluded, attention will shift to the next championship round, where the leading crews will once again battle for honours.
For Asas Rally Team, the target will be to build on its Morogoro success and maintain its momentum in the remaining rounds of the season.