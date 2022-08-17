Saudis on follow up mission for Sh211 billion projects in Tanzania

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Over the past years, the Saudi Fund for Development has financed eight projects in Tanzania by providing nine facilitated development loans valued at more than $92 million (about Sh211.6 billion).

This was meant to contribute to the growth and prosperity of many vital and development sectors in several regions, according to the press release availed to The Citizen yesterday.

“This is in addition to raising the social and economic levels to achieve the sustainable development goals,” reads a part of the press release that was disseminated by the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Tanzania.

The Saudi Fund for Development is following up on the development projects and programs that it finances in the United Republic of Tanzania.

In follow up on the subject matter, a delegation of six officials from the led by the director of Eastern and Southern Africa Operations, Mr Azzam Al-Barrak, visited Tanzania recently, to learn the progress of the development projects that the Fund contributes to financing in several regions in Tanzania.

The delegation of the Fund visited a project to supply drinking water to three cities and neighboring villages in the Mara Region, which is financed by the Fund with a total value of $15 million.

The project contributes to enhancing water and food security and reducing drought, in addition to providing safe drinking water sources for all the population.

This also helps reduce the spread of diseases and epidemics resulting from polluted water.

The project serves about 164,000 beneficiaries from the cities and villages located in the project area.

During the visit, the delegation held bilateral meetings with the Ministry of Water and the Ministry of Finance in Tanzania, to discuss technical and follow- up on the project implementation.

The water projects in financed by the Fund include the Portable Water Supply in Same and Mwanga districts in Kilimanjaro Region as well as a similar project in three towns and surrounding villages in Mara Region in the Lake Zone.