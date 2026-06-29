Sauti za Busara to amplify Women's voices in new gender campaign

Unguja. Music and culture will once again take centre stage in Zanzibar as organisers of the Sauti za Busara Festival launch a fresh campaign aimed at promoting women's leadership and combating gender-based violence.

The initiative, dubbed the Gender Transformative Action Programme: Breaking the Glass Ceiling, is being implemented by the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Busara Promotions, the European Union and UN Women.

The programme will use the popular festival's platform to take messages of gender equality and women's empowerment directly to communities.

Under the theme, ‘Inspire to Lead! Change Begins with Me’, a series of outreach activities will be held before and after the festival.

The activities will include music performances, film screenings, acrobatic shows and public discussions designed to educate and entertain audiences.

Four community events are planned across Stone Town, where women leaders and young people will engage residents on issues ranging from leadership opportunities to violence against women and girls.

Organisers say the campaign comes at a crucial time as gender-based violence continues to affect many women and girls in Tanzania.

Statistics cited by the organisers show that 27 per cent of women have experienced physical violence since the age of 15, while 12 per cent have faced sexual violence.

The programme will also shine a spotlight on the growing threat of online abuse and technology-facilitated violence, which increasingly targets young women and girls.

In addition to raising awareness, the outreach events will provide information on support services available in Zanzibar, including One Stop Centres and gender desks that assist survivors of violence.

The campaign will culminate in a youth-led event at Mombasa Secondary School on June 20, featuring panel discussions, performances and educational screenings.