TRA marks 30 years with tree planting drive and Sh162m medical donation

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has launched a nationwide tree-planting campaign involving 3,850 trees and donated medical equipment worth Sh162 million to Mwananyamala Regional Referral Hospital as part of activities marking its 30th anniversary.

The initiatives also aim to promote voluntary tax compliance and community participation in national development.

Speaking during a tree-planting exercise at Mnazi Mmoja Primary School in Dar es Salaam on June 28, 2026, TRA Commissioner General Yusuph Mwenda said the environmental campaign is intended to raise awareness on taxation and environmental conservation among students.

He said the exercise also helps learners understand the link between tax contributions and public services, while benefiting from fruit trees planted in schools.

“Taxpayers have contributed significantly to national development. These trees remind students that their parents pay taxes and that they too will become taxpayers. Paying tax is the responsibility of every citizen,” he said.

At Mnazi Mmoja Primary School, TRA planted 30 fruit trees. Mwenda called on the school administration to ensure the trees are properly maintained and said the authority would support their upkeep through incentives for students involved in caring for them.

The school management thanked TRA for the initiative and said the trees would be maintained. It also requested support for a water well and computers to improve learning. Mwenda said the requests would be addressed.

On the same day, TRA donated medical equipment worth Sh162 million to Mwananyamala Regional Referral Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

Mwenda said the donation reflects TRA’s commitment to giving back to the public and strengthening health services funded through tax revenue.

He said government investment in expanding health facilities, including Mwananyamala Hospital, has been made possible through tax contributions from citizens.

“We are here because TRA is marking 30 years of service. This is our way of thanking taxpayers whose contributions have supported national development,” he said.

The donated equipment includes 100 hospital beds, 10 maternity beds, a dialysis machine, a defibrillator and a ventilator.

Mwenda also commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for continued investment in the health sector and urged public institutions to promote voluntary tax compliance.

Mwananyamala Regional Referral Hospital Medical Officer in Charge Dr Aileen Balongo said the donation would improve service delivery at the facility, which serves about 250 patients daily.