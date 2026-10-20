SBC Tanzania donates Sh11m bajaj to support children with disabilities

SBC Tanzania Chief Executive Officer Himanshu Shekhar (left) hands over ownership documents to MEHAYO Centre director Linda Ngido after the company donated a bajaj worth Sh11 million to the centre, which cares for children with intellectual disabilities and those from vulnerable backgrounds. The handover took place at SBC Msamvu in Morogoro Municipality. Right is SBC Tanzania Central Zone Human Resources Manager John Lekule. PHOTO|JUMA MTANDA
By
Juma Mtanda
Reporter
Mwananchi Communications Limited