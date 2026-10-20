SBC Tanzania donates Sh11m bajaj to support children with disabilities

Morogoro. The handover of an Sh11 million bajaj to MEHAYO Centre in Mazimbu by SBC Tanzania is expected to ease transport challenges and improve access to services for 90 children with intellectual disabilities and those from vulnerable backgrounds.

The three-wheeler will help the centre reach children in Mazimbu and Mkundi, including transporting those who fall ill to hospital. Previously, the centre spent up to Sh30,000 on a return trip to Mkundi.

Speaking after receiving the donation, MEHAYO director Linda Ngido said transport costs had strained the centre’s operations, which largely depend on support from well-wishers and other stakeholders.

“We sincerely thank SBC Tanzania for this support. We had a major transport problem, but we can now reach and serve our children more easily,” she said.

MEHAYO cares for 60 children in Mazimbu and another 30 in Mkundi.

However, Ms Ngido said the centre continued to face flooding during the rainy season, as runoff from higher ground flows into its premises. She called for improved drainage, including clearing existing channels and constructing deeper ones to prevent water from damaging the centre’s facilities.

She also appealed for support to address a shortage of dormitories and improve accommodation for the children.

Mazimbu Ward Social Welfare Officer Jonas Makamba said transport had been a recurring concern raised by the centre’s management.

He said the children required close attention, including timely medical care and visits to those living with their families. The ward office had continued raising such challenges in local meetings and seeking potential partners to help.

SBC Tanzania chief executive officer Himanshu Shekhar said the company would continue supporting communities according to their needs and its capacity.

The donation coincides with the company’s 25th anniversary of investing in Tanzania.

Mr Shekhar said SBC Tanzania had paid more than Sh1 trillion in direct and indirect taxes to the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) over the past 25 years.