US urges citizens to reconsider travel to Kenya over health risks

Washington. The US State Department has urged American citizens to reconsider travel to Kenya, raising its travel advisory from Level 2 to Level 3 on Monday because of health risks amid an Ebola outbreak spreading across parts of East and Central Africa.

The revised advisory, issued on October 19, also cites crime, kidnapping, terrorism, civil unrest and road safety as concerns for travellers, warning that some areas face increased risks.

“The level was changed from Level 2 to Level 3 due to health risks,” the US Embassy in Kenya said in the advisory.

Level 2 advises travellers to exercise increased caution, while Level 3 asks them to reconsider their travel plans.

The decision comes as Kenya confirmed another Ebola infection on Sunday, bringing the country's total to eight cases, according to Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth.

The latest patient is a 49-year-old man who developed a fever, headache and muscle pain. Mr Amoth said the man was a patient attendant who cleaned utensils and linen and was suspected of having been exposed to Kenya's first recorded case in the current outbreak.

The initial patient, a Kenyan national who had travelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) through Uganda, died at a hospital in Nairobi on October 5.

Kenyan authorities have stepped up surveillance and contact tracing as they seek to contain the outbreak.

The regional situation has also worsened, with DR Congo confirming on Sunday that the outbreak had spread to North Ubangi, its eighth affected province.

The expansion has heightened concerns about further cross-border transmission, particularly as the outbreak continues to challenge public health authorities in the region.

The US advisory also raised concerns about access to healthcare in Kenya, particularly outside major urban centres.

“Medical services in Kenya are limited. They are often unavailable in rural areas. Medical facilities in Kenya often lack sufficient medicine and equipment,” the advisory said.

The State Department advised Americans to review the full travel guidance before making decisions about trips to the country.

The warning does not constitute a general travel ban on Kenya, but reflects Washington's assessment of the risks facing its citizens.