Experts push for better mental healthcare in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Mental health experts in Tanzania are warning of a growing but often overlooked crisis, as many people struggle with emotional and psychological problems without getting the help they need.

Speaking at the Aga Khan agencies’ World Mental Health Day walkathon, organized by the Aga Khan University under the theme “Lived Experience: Real Voices, Real Change” at the weekend, Vice-Chancellor Prof Paschal Ruggajo and clinical psychologist, Dr Editha Laizer said many people struggle with serious mental health problems that are not easily noticed by others.

The concern is supported by official figures showing that about seven million Tanzanians live with mental health disorders or substance abuse problems. Of these, more than 1.5 million suffer from depression, with women making up the majority.

This data explains what is occurring across urban centres and rural villages where young people- who constitute a third of the country's population, are especially vulnerable.

Driven by why this crisis persists, deep-seated social stigma, adverse childhood experiences, and acute workforce deficits, experts are demonstrating how compassionate community listening, paired with strategic healthcare reforms, can turn silent struggles into lasting recovery.

The profound necessity of looking beyond surface appearances was illustrated during the Dar es Salaam event by a university student who lost his parents at five years old and endured successive family bereavements before finding the courage to share his story.

Reflecting on this journey of resilience, Prof Ruggajo stressed that society must dismantle harsh judgements and abandon social shame.

"For many people, what he experienced at a young age would have been enough to discourage them. But he has persevered, received support and reached university," Prof Ruggajo noted.

The don stressed in an interview that mental health should be treated like any other aspect of physical health, while calling on all citizens to continue to be ambassadors in the fight against stigma.

Reinforcing this message, a clinical psychologist, Dr Laizer urged families, workplaces, and institutions to adopt active, empathetic listening.

"If you cannot listen enough, then link them to proper services for better community support," Dr Laizer advised.

The imperative for such empathy is backed by stark epidemiological data from national reports and global health assessments.

Across sub-Saharan Africa, the World Health Organisation estimates that nearly 150 million people live with mental health conditions.

In Tanzania, demographic patterns make early intervention especially urgent: 32 percent to 33 percent of the population is aged between 10 and 24, a critical demographic window given that 50 percent of all mental health conditions manifest by age 14 and 75 percent by age 24.

Furthermore, human rights and health profiles highlight that suicide has become a growing cause of adolescent mortality, directly threatening the fundamental right to life.

Despite this massive burden, national performance audits by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) expose critical structural bottlenecks across the healthcare system.

The country operates with a severe workforce shortage of just 0.04 psychiatrists per 100,000 populations, leaving rural communities almost entirely unserved.

Audit reviews also reveal that regional referral hospitals frequently lack dedicated psychiatric wards or essential equipment such as electroconvulsive therapy machines.

As such, Dr Laizer, said people should recognise when they are approaching burnout or becoming overwhelmed, reflect on what is going wrong and seek support from trusted people or qualified professionals.

“Wellbeing is not a destination. It comes with resilience and the daily habits and behaviours that we practise,” she said.

For Prof Ruggajo, physical activities including walking, could support mental wellbeing by helping people manage stress and regulate their emotions.

“The walkathon here provided an opportunity for participants to reflect on difficult experiences they had survived and consider how those experiences had shaped their lives,” he said.

Tanzania is executing strategic public health interventions that bridge clinical care and community outreach.

The Ministry of Health is finalising its first National Mental Health Strategy alongside the Health Sector Strategic Plan V, which explicitly prioritises decentralising mental healthcare to council levels and integrating psychosocial support into primary health facilities.

According to the ministry’s 2026/27 budget document, the government has partnered with StrongMinds to train Community Health Workers in layperson-led interpersonal group therapy across Dar es Salaam and Dodoma.