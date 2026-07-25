SBC Tanzania pays over Sh1 trillion in taxes in 25 years, unveils expansion plans

Morogoro. The private sector continues demonstrating its contribution to Tanzania's economy after SBC Tanzania announced paying over Sh1 trillion in taxes during 25 years of domestic operations.

The company also announced plans to expand investment by adding a new plant at its Arusha factory and constructing a new factory in Dodoma Region to increase production and job creation.

SBC Tanzania managing director, Mr Himanshu Shekhar, made the revelation on Saturday, July 25, 2026, during the company's 25th anniversary celebrations held in Morogoro.

He hinted that these achievements stemmed from a favourable investment environment set by the government, stakeholder cooperation, and employee dedication, enabling the company to grow into one of the country's largest taxpayers.

He said over 25 years, the company paid over Sh1 trillion through the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), a contribution continuously supporting the government to fund social services and execute development projects.

SBC Tanzania Board Chairman Ziad El Khalil feeds a piece of cake to a child at Mihayo Tanzania during 25th anniversary celebrations in Mazimbu, Morogoro Municipality on Saturday, July 25, 2026. PHOTO | JUMA MTANDA

“Since commencing domestic operations, the company invested $100 million in total in various production activities and business expansion, whilst maintaining strategies to increase investment in coming years,” he said.

He said the next step involves adding a new plant at the Arusha factory to boost production capacity, alongside constructing a new factory in Dodoma Region expanding production scope and bringing further employment opportunities.

"We are proud to be part of Tanzania's development through tax payments, investment, and job creation. This success stems from great cooperation built with government, employees, and our various stakeholders," said Mr Shekhar.

He said SBC has over 1,200 permanent employees and over 15,000 seasonal workers, whilst its operations contribute over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs through production, transport, distribution, commerce, and other services dependent on the company's investment.

Beyond investment and tax payments, the company continues to execute corporate social responsibility activities.

During the anniversary celebrations, the company pledged to donate a tuk-tuk to the Youth with Disabilities and Children Centre Tanzania (Mihayo Tanzania) to ease transport for children and youths cared for by the centre.

Mihayo Tanzania director, Ms Linda Ngido, said the centre serves 91 total beneficiaries, including children with intellectual disabilities, youths, and vulnerable children from various areas nationwide.

She said amongst these beneficiaries, 45 children study in government special education schools, noting that 31 youths aged between 20 and 52 receive training in market gardening, handicrafts, and carpentry to enable self-reliance.

Ms Ngido said a major challenge facing them was lacking transport to serve beneficiaries living in Mazimbu and Mkundi alongside dormitory shortages, explaining that the donation would ease service delivery and reduce operational costs.

"We provide inclusive education, health services, vocational training, and life skills to orphans and youths with intellectual disabilities so they can become self-reliant and participate fully in community development," she said.

SBC Tanzania Board Chairman Ziad El Khalil shares a light moment with Mihayo Tanzania Director Linda Ngido alongside SBC Tanzania Managing Director Himanshu Shekhar (right) during 25th anniversary celebrations in Morogoro on Saturday, July 25, 2026. PHOTO | JUMA MTANDA

SBC Tanzania sales manager for Morogoro and Dodoma regions, Mr Kassim Zarafi, said the 25th anniversary aimed not only at celebrating achievements, but also giving back to the community as part of the success the company attained through cooperation with Tanzanians alongside joining Mihayo Tanzania centre.

For his part, Tanzania Union of Industrial and Commercial Workers (Tuico) SBC Morogoro branch Chairman, Mr Noah Boneka said the company’s growth paralleled improved worker welfare through collective bargaining agreements, a move contributing to raising employee and family well-being alongside increasing job opportunities for many Tanzanians.