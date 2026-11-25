Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s basketball champions Dar City strengthened their push for a place in the 2027 Basketball Africa League (BAL) after beating Uganda’s Namuwongo Blazers 91-79 in a crucial Road to BAL Elite 16 Group B clash in Nairobi yesterday.

The 12-point victory at Kasarani Indoor Arena puts Dar City in a strong position to advance to the semi-finals, where the winners will secure automatic qualification for the BAL 2027 season.

The Tanzanian side made it two wins from two games after opening their campaign with a commanding 96-76 victory over Mozambique’s Ferroviario da Beira on Monday, underlining their growing momentum in the Division East Elite 16 competition.

Yesterday’s clash was particularly significant as both teams entered unbeaten, having won their opening matches, making it a contest for early control of Group B. Namuwongo had started with a 78-62 victory over Botswana’s Dolphins BC, but Dar City proved a tougher challenge, combining defensive discipline, physical strength and offensive efficiency to take control of the contest.

Dar City’s strength was evident in the way they handled Namuwongo’s pressure, with their experienced roster helping them maintain composure and gradually create separation as the game progressed.

The Tanzanian champions have reinforced their squad with international talent, including Senegalese guards Jean-Jacques Boissy and Nisre Zouzoua, alongside Tyler Bey, former NBA centre Hasheem Thabeet and Youssou Ndoye, giving them added depth, size and scoring options.

Their opening win against Ferroviario da Beira had already demonstrated their offensive potential, with Boissy and Zouzoua playing key roles in a 20-point triumph.

Against Namuwongo, Dar City again showed they can deliver against a direct qualification rival rather than relying solely on their opening result.

The victory also extends Dar City’s winning record against Namuwongo in their recent continental meetings, having beaten the Ugandan side 83-70 during the Road to BAL 2026 group phase in Dar es Salaam on October 18, 2025.

Namuwongo, meanwhile, had arrived in Nairobi after finishing second in Group D of the Division East qualifiers in Hoima, Uganda, where they recorded three wins and one defeat. Their opening victory over Dolphins BC had raised expectations, but Dar City exposed the challenge of facing a stronger and more experienced opponent.

With two victories, Dar City now turn their attention to their final Group B match against Dolphins BC tomorrow, November 26, knowing another positive result would strengthen their pursuit of a semi-final place.