Serengeti Breweries engages Finance ministry to boost public-private partnership

Dar es Salaam. Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has held high-level talks with the Ministry of Finance aimed at strengthening public-private collaboration to support business stability and accelerate economic growth.

The meeting, held on March 3, brought together SBL’s board chairman Paul Makanza and managing director Obinna Anyalebechi with Deputy Minister of Finance Mshamu Ali Munde.

Discussions focused on the importance of maintaining a stable and predictable fiscal and regulatory environment to encourage long-term private sector investment, deepen local sourcing and enhance domestic manufacturing capacity.

Investment and economic contribution

SBL said it has invested more than Sh165 billion in its Tanzanian operations over the past few years, underscoring its long-term commitment to local production and industrial development. The company contributes over Sh220 billion annually to the national economy and accounts for more than 33 percent of the beverage market share.

Beyond brewing, the firm invests about Sh15 billion each year in its local supply chain, procuring nearly 20,000 tonnes of locally sourced grains annually. The company says this supports thousands of farmers, strengthens agricultural value chains and reduces reliance on imports.

SBL also supports over 800 direct and indirect jobs and says its extended value chain sustains more than 140,000 livelihoods nationwide, including farmers, distributors, retailers and hospitality partners.

Managing director Mr Anyalebechi said the company’s footprint extends beyond manufacturing.

“Serengeti Breweries is deeply rooted in Tanzania’s growth story. Our investments strengthen local industries, expand the tax base, support farmers, create jobs and build resilient value chains,” he said, adding that a stable business environment is essential for long-term investment.

Government’s Vision 2050 target

For his part, Mr Munde said the private sector remains central to Tanzania’s economic transformation agenda under the Tanzania Development Vision 2050, which targets building a $1 trillion economy by mid-century.

“Approximately 70 percent of that growth is expected to be driven by the private sector,” he said, commending SBL’s contribution through taxes, manufacturing investment and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

He added that the government remains committed to creating a conducive environment for trade and investment and will continue engaging with industry players to strengthen public-private partnerships and improve the ease of doing business.

SBL reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Ministry of Finance to promote industrialisation, expand local value chains and contribute to Tanzania’s long-term economic transformation agenda