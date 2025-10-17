Serengeti Breweries unveils “TZEE” the spirit & pride of Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has officially launched TZEE, a proudly Tanzanian gin that embodies the bold, creative, and unified spirit of the nation.

Locally produced at SBL’s state-of-the-art facilities, TZEE represents a new generation of innovation a spirit that speaks to Tanzania’s sense of identity, togetherness, and economic potential.

With its distinctive taste and strong cultural foundation, TZEE stands as a symbol of “TZEE ni SISI” a declaration that this spirit belongs to all Tanzanians.

Speaking during the launch, Obinna Anyalebechi, Managing Director of Serengeti Breweries Limited, described TZEE as a milestone in the company’s journey to shape Tanzania’s beverage culture.

“TZEE is born of Tanzanian spirit created by Tanzanians, for Tanzanians. It represents who we are as a people proud, expressive, and driven by unity. This launch is not just about a new product; it’s about celebrating Tanzania shared identity and the possibilities that come when we believe in our own creativity.”

Obinna emphasized that beyond its taste and design, TZEE stands as a platform for Tanzania’s creative youth those shaping culture through music, art, fashion, and digital expression.



“TZEE celebrates the energy and imagination of a new generation. It’s more than a drink; it’s a symbol of Tanzanian creativity a canvas for self expression and collaboration. Every beat, every idea, every moment shared under the spirit of ‘TZEE ni SISI’ reflects who Tanzanian youth are and the creative power we hold then together.”

Adding his perspective, Henry Esiaba, Marketing and Innovations Director at SBL, described T ZEE as both a product of innovation and a reflection of Tanzania’s evolving culture:

“TZEE is a brand born out of local insight and creative collaboration. We wanted to capture the rhythm, pride, and personality of Tanzania in a bottle something that feels authentically ours. The phrase ‘TZEE ni SISI’ goes beyond a slogan; it’s a call to unity and a celebration of who we are.”

Henry further highlighted that T ZEE marks a new era of consumer marketing led innovation, where Tanzanian ideas are shaping world-class products:

“The creation of TZEE shows the strength of local innovation it proves that when we believe in our own creativity, we can build brands that inspire both pride and progress. TZEE is not just a drink; it’s a movement rooted in authenticity and powered by Tanzanian excellence.”