Sh1tr set aside to triple secondary schools’ intake

Dodoma. Tanzania is preparing for one of the most ambitious transformations in its education sector, capitalising on a sweeping Sh1 trillion plan to accommodate more than three million students expected to join secondary school under the highly anticipated double cohort programme in 2028.

The bold initiative, announced in Parliament yesterday by Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, signals a major shift in the country’s education system and underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring universal access to secondary education despite unprecedented enrollment pressure.

The double cohort programme stems from a structural reform that reduces primary education from seven years to six. As a result, both Standard 6 and Standard 7 pupils will complete their studies simultaneously in 2027 and transition together to Form I the following year. This would create a surge in student numbers never seen before in the country’s history.

Responding to an impromptu question from Mbarali legislator Bahati Ndingo, who sought clarity on the government’s preparedness, Dr Nchemba assured the Parliament that extensive plans are already underway and that no child will be left behind.

“Preparations are in full swing, and we are confident in our ability to implement this programme successfully,” the Prime Minister said.

“This is a historic transition, and we are taking all necessary steps to ensure every eligible Tanzanian pupil secures a place in secondary school,” added Dr Nchemba. Central to the government’s strategy is a massive infrastructure expansion programme aimed at absorbing the projected influx of students.

The government plans to construct more than 23,200 classrooms and 9,300 laboratories across the country, with a specific focus on building at least three secondary school classrooms in every village.

This effort is expected not only to ease congestion in existing schools but also to bring education services closer to communities, particularly in rural areas where access has historically been limited.

Dr Nchemba revealed that the government has already made significant progress in strengthening education infrastructure in recent years. A total of 79,000 classrooms have been constructed, alongside 2,700 primary schools and 1,300 secondary schools, laying a solid foundation for the upcoming transition.

“These achievements give us confidence that the double cohort programme will be implemented without major challenges,” he said.

In addition to classroom construction, the government is also expanding the number of schools operating within shared compounds. More than 6,000 such institutions hosting both primary and secondary levels have already been established, a move designed to maximize resources and streamline student transitions between education levels.

Under the previous education system, the government typically enrolled between 900,000 and one million students into Form One each year.

The 2028 intake is expected to more than triple that figure, placing significant demands not only on infrastructure but also on teaching personnel and learning materials.

To ensure smooth implementation, directives have already been issued to Regional Commissioners across the country, tasking them with overseeing and accelerating preparations at the local level.