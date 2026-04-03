Taifa Gas holds LPG prices despite global surge

Dar es Salaam. Taifa Gas has said it will maintain current retail prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) despite a sharp rise in global prices, citing efforts to protect consumers from external market pressures.

The company said global LPG prices have risen by nearly 43 percent in recent weeks, increasing procurement costs across supply chains.

“In the current global environment, our focus is on supporting our customers by minimising the impact of external price pressures while ensuring continued access to reliable and clean energy,” said Taifa Gas General Manager, Mr Devis Deogratius.

LPG is increasingly becoming a key source of energy for households and small businesses across the country, with the company noting that price stability is essential in supporting daily livelihoods and economic activity.

Tanzania seeks to raise the use of clean energy for cooking purposes to cover 80 percent of the country's households by the year 2034.

“We recognise that LPG is now an essential energy source for many Tanzanians. Our approach is to support affordability while ensuring consistent and reliable supply across the country,” Mr Deogratius said.

The company said supply will remain stable through its network of 25 depots nationwide, ensuring availability across both urban and regional markets.

“Tanzania is a large and diverse market, and access remains a key priority. Our infrastructure supports the reliable distribution of LPG to communities across the country,” he said.

Taifa Gas also said it is aligned with national energy priorities and global Sustainable Development Goals SDGs), particularly in promoting clean cooking solutions and reducing reliance on traditional fuels such as charcoal and firewood.

The company noted that expanding access to LPG contributes to improved health outcomes, environmental sustainability and broader economic participation.

Taifa Gas said it will continue to monitor global market trends while maintaining price stability for as long as possible.