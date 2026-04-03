Rotary Club boosts inclusive teaching skills in Kinondoni

Dar es Salaam. The Rotary Club of Dar es Salaam has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the quality of education by organizing a capacity-building seminar focused on inclusive learning practices for primary school teachers in Kinondoni Municipality.

The initiative, conducted under the club’s Gift of Education project, brought together 84 teachers from government schools for a two-day training held recently at Kinondoni Primary School.

The seminar aimed to equip educators with practical, modern, and evidence-based teaching techniques to enhance classroom engagement and address the needs of diverse learners.

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Participants were taken through a range of interactive sessions, including lectures, group discussions, role-playing, case studies, and hands-on lesson planning.

The approach ensured that teachers not only gained theoretical knowledge but also practical skills applicable in real classroom settings.

Speaking at the closing of the seminar, Kinondoni Municipal Education Officer for Primary Education, Ms Deograsia Mapunda, said the training had come at a critical time when teachers require updated skills to meet evolving educational demands.

She noted that strengthening teachers’ capacity in inclusive education would have a far-reaching impact.

According to her, the trained teachers are expected to extend the knowledge gained to their peers, ultimately benefiting around 2,000 teachers and nearly 100,000 pupils across the municipality.

She emphasized that such initiatives will improve participation, inclusivity, and overall learning outcomes in schools.









Mapunda commended the Rotary Club of Dar es Salaam for its continued support to the education sector and pledged closer collaboration between the government and the organization to expand similar programs.

Rotary Club of Dar es Salaam President, Abdulkadir Hameed, said the seminar was informed by the growing need for teachers to adopt teaching strategies that accommodate learners with different abilities, backgrounds, and learning styles.

He stressed that inclusive education plays a key role in ensuring that every child actively participates in the learning process.

He expressed confidence that the training had equipped teachers with essential skills to create more engaging and supportive classroom environments.