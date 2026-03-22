Short-duration Kilimanjaro climbs gain popularity among tourists

Moshi. Short-duration climbs on Mount Kilimanjaro, often called ultra-marathon climbs, are becoming increasingly popular, attracting both local and international tourists.

Groups are attempting to scale Africa’s highest mountain, 5,895 metres, within a limited number of hours rather than following the traditional multi-day routes.

Speaking on Saturday while receiving 21 climbers from countries including the United States and Nepal, who completed the ascent within 24 hours, Kilimanjaro National Park (Kinapa) senior conservation officer Mr Vitus Mgaya said the trend is growing.

The climbers used the Marangu route, covering about 34 kilometres from the park gate to the summit and back, all within 24 hours.

“We are receiving more visitors who want to challenge themselves by reaching the summit in a short time. One climber holds a record of six hours and 45 minutes, while others have completed the climb in eight, 10 or more hours,” said Mr Mgaya.

He said the rise of this type of tourism also promotes fitness and helps change the perception that climbing Kilimanjaro requires long expeditions.

“Short-duration climbs are growing fast and have become an attraction. They encourage physical activity and show that the mountain is achievable even in a short time,” he added.

Mr Mgaya said Tanzanians have also started taking part. Participants often prepare extensively, with some first completing an eight-day climb before attempting the 24-hour challenge.

Tour guide Mr Mathayo Sanka said the recent group first climbed via the Lemosho route over eight days before starting the shorter climb.

Expedition leader Mr Dave Pickles from the United Kingdom said success depended on preparation and teamwork between climbers and guides.