Social media health advice making life complicated

Dar es Salaam. Efforts to maintain a healthy lifestyle are increasingly disrupted by conflicting advice circulating on social media, with medical experts warning that the confusing content is influencing decisions that directly affect people’s wellbeing.

From diet trends to exercise routines, users are confronted with sharply contradictory messages.

Some influencers claim breakfast is harmful, while others insist it is essential. Certain accounts warn that running damages the joints, particularly for people who are overweight, while others argue that walking alone does not provide sufficient fitness benefits.

For many social media users, the confusion has already had real-life consequences. Rehema, a mother of two, attempted a 30-day no-carb challenge she found on TikTok but later fainted at work.

“I thought it would help me slim down quickly. I never knew extreme diets could be dangerous,” she said.

She told The Citizen that her doctor later informed her the diet was unsuitable for her body type. Others report that the pressure of comparing themselves to influencers is affecting their mental wellbeing.

Joseph Mwaijande, a university student, said constant exposure to perfect bodies and routines can be emotionally draining. “You see perfect bodies and perfect routines every day.

It makes you feel like you’re doing everything wrong, even when you’re trying,” he said. Health professionals say this wave of mixed information is no longer harmless entertainment.

It is shaping how people eat, exercise, and evaluate their bodies.

Nutritionist Jumanne Mushi told The Citizen that more patients are now following routines suggested by online personalities rather than consulting qualified experts.

“Most viral videos compress complicated scientific facts into catchy one-liners, creating misleading impressions,” he said. He added that whether someone should skip breakfast depends on individual needs, lifestyle and medical conditions, yet online trends present it as a universal rule.

Mr Mushi also noted that many people misunderstand why some individuals gain weight more easily than others.

“Some people burn calories faster because of genetics, age, muscle mass or hormones. Two people can eat the same meal and respond very differently. It’s biology, not failure,” he explained.

Fitness trainers report a similar trend. Gym instructor Hamadi Nassorro said debates comparing running and walking often ignore crucial factors such as age, injuries and personal goals.

“Both forms of exercise have benefits, but online content rarely includes the details people need to make informed decisions,” he said.

Mr Nassorro added that fitness content often hides the reality behind influencer physiques.

“Many influencers train for hours or use supplements they never disclose. The public sees results, not the process,” he explained.

He said this creates unrealistic expectations that leave people discouraged.

“When someone doesn’t get the same results in one month, they think they have failed. It’s unfair pressure,” he said.

On the other hand, Dr Magnus Msango told The Citizen that extreme diet challenges circulating online are a growing concern.

“We are treating cases of dizziness, fatigue and nutrient deficiencies caused by diet plans people copy from influencers,” he said.

He added that before attempting a trending diet, individuals should speak to a nutritionist or their doctor to ensure it is safe.

Health specialists caution that while social media can offer useful tips, relying on unverified content increases the risk of harmful decisions.