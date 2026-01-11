Mwinyi pardons 17 inmates on revolution anniversary

According to a statement issued on Sunday, January 11, 2026, and signed by the Deputy Director of Presidential Communications at State House, Mr Raqey Mohamed, 11 of the released inmates are from Unguja, while six are from Pemba.
“It is a long-standing practice for the President to grant pardons to selected inmates during major national commemorations,” noted part of the statement.
The Zanzibar Revolution, which took place on January 12, 1964, aimed to end colonial rule and transfer power to Africans.