Special seats MP Halima Iddi Nassor dies at 45

Dar es Salaam. CCM Special Seats Member of Parliament (MP) Halima Iddi Nassor has died at the age of 45, Parliament has confirmed.

National Assembly Speaker Mussa Azzan Zungu said Ms Nassor passed away on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in Dar es Salaam, where she had been undergoing treatment.

In a statement issued on Sunday, January 18, 2026, Mr Zungu expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended condolences to lawmakers, the bereaved family, and the nation.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the death of Special Seats Member of Parliament Halima Iddi Nassor, which occurred on January 18, 2026, in the city of Dar es Salaam,” reads part of the statement.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to all honourable MPs, the family of the deceased, relatives, and friends. May Almighty God grant them strength, patience, and perseverance during this difficult moment,” added Mr Zungu.

The Parliament Office later confirmed that burial arrangements had been finalised, with Ms Nassor scheduled to be laid to rest on Sunday, January 18, 2026, in line with family wishes and parliamentary procedures.

Born on March 12, 1980, Ms Nassor was a trained land economist and an experienced public servant with extensive expertise in land administration and urban development, particularly in Mwanza Region.

Parliamentary records indicate that she served as a Senior Land Officer at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development from 2023 to 2025.

Before that, she worked as a Land Officer at Mwanza City Council between 2013 and 2023, having previously held the same role from 2010 to 2013.

Between 2013 and 2015, she served as Chairperson of the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) under the Tanzania Strategic Cities Project (TSCP), overseeing land acquisition, compensation, and resettlement processes associated with major urban infrastructure projects.

Beyond her professional career, Ms Nassor was an active politician and women’s leader within CCM.

On her official social media platforms, she described herself as a politician, land economist, and entrepreneur.

She was a member of the CCM National Congress and the National Congress of the party’s women wing (UWT).

At the regional level, she served as Chairperson of the UWT Committee on Gender-Based Violence in Mwanza Region, where she played a key role in advocacy and community initiatives aimed at protecting women and children.

Her death comes at a time of mourning in Parliament following the recent passing of former MP Jenista Mhagama, who died on December 11, 2025.