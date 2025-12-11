Tanzania's former Minister Jenista Mhagama dies at 58

Dodoma. Tanzania has been thrown into mourning following the death of Peramiho Member of Parliament, Jenista Joakim Mhagama, who passed away on Thursday in Dodoma. The announcement was made in Parliament by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mussa Azan Zungu, who described her death as a profound loss to the nation.

Delivering the news to a sombre House, Mr Zungu expressed deep sadness, noting that Mhagama’s passing had left a void not only in Parliament but also among the people of Peramiho, whom she had served with distinction.

“With great sorrow, I announce the death of the Honourable Jenista Joakim Mhagama, the MP for Peramiho, who passed away today in Dodoma,” the Speaker said. “I extend my sincere condolences to all Honourable Members, to her family, relatives, friends, and the citizens of Peramiho. May God grant them strength and patience during this difficult period.”

Mhagama, born on June 23, 1967, was a former school teacher and a prominent figure in Tanzania’s political landscape for more than two decades. She served in several senior government roles, including Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliament, Labour, Youth and the Disabled) and later as Minister of State in the President’s Office responsible for Public Service Management and Good Governance. Her last cabinet position was as the Minister for Health.

She was a legislator known for her commitment to public service, had served in various capacities in government and Parliament. Her colleagues will remember her as a dedicated public servant whose contributions had shaped policy and influenced national debate.

The Parliamentary Office, working jointly with the family, has begun coordinating funeral arrangements. Authorities stated that detailed information on the burial programme will be released in due course.

As the nation awaits further updates, messages of sympathy have continued to flow, reflecting the widespread respect Mhagama earned throughout her career.