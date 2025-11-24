SportPesa turns pink in support of cancer patients

Dar es Salaam. SportPesa joined the global community in marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month by turning pink and standing in solidarity with cancer patients across the country.

As part of the campaign, SportPesa and its partners visited the Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI), where they spent time with patients undergoing treatment. During the visit, the team offered words of encouragement, emotional support, and financial assistance—small gestures that made a meaningful impact on patients and their families.

The initiative served as a powerful reminder that early detection saves lives and that compassion, no matter how simple, can bring hope to those facing the toughest battles.

Through this act of kindness, SportPesa reaffirmed its commitment to raising awareness and supporting communities in the fight against cancer.

