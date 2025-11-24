Subsidised vaccine brings relief to Iringa livestock keepers

Iringa. Livestock keepers in Iringa Region have hailed the government for introducing a subsidised vaccine against Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP), saying the initiative will help curb livestock diseases, improve herd productivity and boost household incomes through a more dependable market for livestock products.

The intervention comes at a time when many farmers have struggled to cope with the high cost of veterinary services—one of the biggest barriers to controlling deadly diseases that have long undermined productivity and earnings.

The vaccination and blood sample collection exercise is being conducted by the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries through the Southern Highlands Zonal Veterinary Centre (ZVC–Iringa).

The programme, which began in Kilolo District and later moved to Iringa District, is expected to conclude in Mufindi. Its aim is to assess the vaccine’s effectiveness and evaluate immunity levels among vaccinated herds.

One livestock keeper who has witnessed the benefits of improved veterinary support is Winston Nnko, a dairy farmer from Makota Village in Masaka Ward.

He began keeping cattle eight years ago with five cows but suffered a severe setback early on.

“I lost four cows to diseases and was left with only one. It was very discouraging,” he recalled.

After receiving advice and training from veterinary officers, he adopted better husbandry practices, and his herd has since grown to 80 cows.

“I now milk about 100 litres a day. Feed shortages remain a challenge, although production improves during the rainy season,” he said.

Mr Nnko added that subsidised vaccinations have eased the financial burden on farmers.

“Veterinary services and vaccines are expensive. The government’s CBPP subsidy is a major relief for us,” he said. Iringa District Council veterinary officer Dr Godbless Ngailo said the district remains one of the main beneficiaries of the national vaccination and livestock identification campaign. “So far, we have vaccinated 117,954 cattle against CBPP, and the exercise is continuing across several wards,” he said.

He noted that blood samples are also being collected to assess immunity levels following the vaccination campaign carried out in September. “We are grateful to the Ministry for supplying vaccines and equipment. We expect to see a significant decline in cattle deaths this year,” he added.

In Masaka Ward, livestock officer Chiku James Kiipa said the ward has 2,666 cattle, of which 2,030 have already been vaccinated. She said livestock farming remains a crucial source of income for local households.

“These vaccinations will greatly improve animal health and strengthen livelihoods,” she noted, adding that farmers have shown strong cooperation. She urged the government to maintain similar efforts for other livestock diseases.

At the national level, Dr Jeremiah Choga, the Officer-in-Charge at ZVC–Iringa, said the ongoing vaccination and disease surveillance forms part of a government-led, five-year programme (2025–2029) aimed at improving livestock health across the country.

“We are collecting blood samples to determine whether cattle and goats vaccinated against CBPP and goat plague have developed immunity,” he said.