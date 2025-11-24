ACT leaders’ retreat to mull GNU, post-election tensions

Dar es Salaam. The top leadership of ACT-Wazalendo yesterday retreated to Zanzibar for a closed-door meeting to deliberate on the country’s political situation following the October 29 General Election, including whether the party should join the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Sources told The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi that the session may reach a definitive position on the party’s entry, or non-entry, into the GNU, which is provided for in the Zanzibar Constitution of 1984, as amended in 2010.

The meeting, held at the party’s sub-head office in Vuga, Unguja, was the first leadership committee sitting since the conclusion of the polls.

It was chaired by Party Leader, Dorothy Semu, and attended by senior figures, including former party leader, Zitto Kabwe, chairman Othman Masoud and secretary-general, Ado Shaibu.

Although the party released photographs of its leaders in session, it did not disclose the agenda in detail.

The retreat comes in the wake of a series of developments, including the move by the party’s Chief Legal Counsel, Omar Said Shabaan, to file 25 petitions before the Zanzibar High Court, challenging House of Representatives and parliamentary results.

The petitions relate to 25 constituencies across Unguja and Pemba. ACT Wazalendo won 10 of the 50 seats, while CCM secured 40.

Since the election, ACT-Wazalendo chairman, Othman Masoud, popularly known as OMO, has held extensive consultative tours across the Isles, engaging members and regional leaders on the events of October 29.

During his engagements, Othman openly questioned the credibility of the electoral process but urged party members to remain calm, emphasising that no decision would be taken without broad internal consultation.

He reiterated that ACT Wazalendo would continue advocating for free and fair elections, as well as genuine public participation in shaping the country’s political future.

The October 29 poll, contested by 11 presidential candidates, was won by CCM’s Dr Hussein Mwinyi with 448,892 votes (74.8 percent). Othman followed with 139,399 votes (23.22 percent).

On November 13, in Pemba, OMO revealed that ACT Wazalendo had received a letter from the Chief Secretary of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Zena Said, requesting the party to submit a nominee for the post of First Vice President.

He said the party had not responded, citing dissatisfaction with the prevailing political climate.

That same day, Dr Mwinyi unveiled his new cabinet but left four ministerial positions vacant for ACT Wazalendo in line with the GNU framework.

The ministries are Tourism and Heritage; Health; Trade and Industrial Development; and the Ministry of State in the Office of the First Vice President.

He said the positions would remain unfilled for 90 days as required by the Constitution.

Crucial leadership meeting

With more than ten senior leaders present, yesterday’s meeting is seen as pivotal in determining whether ACT Wazalendo will embrace the GNU.

Party insiders told The Citizen that joining the unity government remains a strong possibility if framed as serving the broader interests of Zanzibaris.

Recent statements by Dr Mwinyi are said to have intensified deliberations among ACT Wazalendo leaders, especially after OMO completed his tour of members.

While opening the House of Representatives on 10 November, Dr Mwinyi reaffirmed his commitment to reconciliation and the formation of a unity government.

“I will honour the reconciliation process and I am ready to implement it and form the Government of National Unity as provided for in the 1984 Zanzibar Constitution,” he said.