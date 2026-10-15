Stanbic moves to ease China trade payments for Kariakoo businesses

Dar es Salaam. Stanbic Bank Tanzania has taken its direct shilling-to-yuan payment service to businesses in Dar es Salaam’s Kariakoo trading hub, seeking to reduce transaction costs and simplify payments for traders importing goods from China.

The initiative, which included visits to shops and warehouses to demonstrate the service, comes ahead of the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, China, one of the world’s major trade exhibitions.

The activation was attended by Industry and Trade Minister Judith Salvio Kapinga, who urged businesses to use formal banking channels for international transactions and called for greater efforts to increase Tanzanian exports to China.

Launched on August 12, 2026, the service allows eligible customers to pay Chinese suppliers directly in yuan from their shilling accounts without first converting their money into US dollars. Transactions are processed through China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS).

Stanbic says eligible payments can be completed within minutes, subject to banking requirements and operating hours. The bank is also waiving transfer fees for direct yuan payments until December 31, 2026.

Speaking during the activation, Stanbic Bank Tanzania’s Head of Internal Audit, Jonathan Ngoma, said taking the service directly to traders would help them manage transaction costs and improve the efficiency of their businesses.

“Kariakoo is one of Tanzania’s most important commercial centres, connecting thousands of traders to suppliers and markets across the world,” he said, adding that the bank wanted to make international trade easier and more efficient.

China has been Tanzania’s largest trading partner for 10 consecutive years, with bilateral trade reaching $11.28 billion in 2025, according to figures provided by the bank. Trade between the two countries stood at $6.48 billion in the first six months of 2026.

Kariakoo serves as a major distribution centre for imported electronics, textiles, hardware and household goods, many of which are sourced from China.

For traders, the existing payment process can involve converting shillings into dollars before purchasing yuan, potentially increasing costs through multiple currency conversions and extending transaction times.

Asha Mwakalinga, owner of Mwangaza Home Supplies in Kariakoo, said the service could help businesses manage exchange-rate fluctuations and delays when paying suppliers.

“Sometimes the process takes longer than expected, and exchange rates affect how much we spend. Having a solution that allows us to pay directly in yuan from our shilling accounts would make things easier and help us manage our business costs better,” she said.

Kapinga said reducing the cost of international transactions could allow businesses to direct more resources towards purchasing stock, creating jobs and expanding their operations.

“Every shilling saved on a payment is a shilling that can go back into stock, jobs and growth,” she said, while urging traders to use regulated channels when paying suppliers.

The minister also called on Tanzanian businesses to strengthen exports to China rather than focus mainly on importing goods from the Asian country.

Stanbic’s Head of Enterprise Banking, Fatma Ahmed, said the service could also support exporters by enabling them to receive yuan directly into their bank accounts.

She cited China’s decision to remove tariffs on goods from 53 African countries, including Tanzania, from May 1, 2026, as an opportunity for local producers to expand exports of products such as sesame, cashew nuts, avocados and coffee.

Ahmed said exporters could also use forward contracts to lock in exchange rates in advance, helping them manage currency risks and plan their earnings.

The service is available at all Stanbic branches to individual traders, small businesses and large companies, the bank said.