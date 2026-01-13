Stanbic named Best Bank in Tanzania for 2025

Dar es Salaam. Stanbic Bank Tanzania has been named the Best Bank in Tanzania for 2025 by The Banker, a global banking publication of the Financial Times Group, in recognition of the lender’s strong financial performance, innovation and sustained contribution to the country’s economic development.

The accolade follows a rigorous evaluation of banking institutions across African markets and marks the eighth time Stanbic has received the honour—underscoring its position as one of Tanzania’s most consistent and trusted financial institutions.

In a highly competitive financial landscape, the award highlights Stanbic’s leadership in driving innovation and delivering tangible impact for customers and communities, while playing a key role in financing priority sectors such as energy, infrastructure and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

According to the bank, in the period ending June 2025, Stanbic supported Tanzania’s industrialisation agenda by providing more than $1 billion (about Sh2.5 trillion) in development financing across the energy, logistics and transport sectors. The funding has helped advance major national projects, including port modernisation, power grid expansion and investments along the liquefied natural gas value chain.

The Banker also recognised the lender’s growing social impact. Through targeted corporate social investment in education, health, environmental protection and financial literacy, Stanbic positively impacted more than two million people across the country in 2025. Its flagship Stanbic Biashara Incubator programme reached close to 5,000 entrepreneurs, providing practical, market-relevant support to strengthen financial capability, business resilience, clean-energy adoption and regional trade participation.

Speaking after the announcement, Stanbic Bank Tanzania chief executive officer Mr Manzi Rwegasira said the recognition reflects both the institution’s legacy and its future ambitions.

“As part of the Standard Bank Group, we are honoured to be named Tanzania’s Bank of the Year,” he said. “This award recognises the impact of our 30-year journey in Tanzania and reaffirms our belief that Africa is our home and that we drive her growth. Over the past year, we have deployed capital into transformative energy, trade and infrastructure projects, expanded financial access through digital solutions and catalysed cross-border investment flows.”

He added that the bank remains committed to turning opportunity into impact by supporting inclusive growth across the country.

The award was formally presented at a ceremony held in London, where Stanbic Bank Tanzania Head of Brand and Marketing Ms Neemarose Singo said the honour reflects the dedication of staff and the trust placed in the bank by its clients.

“This recognition is a strong acknowledgement of the work our teams have delivered across the country,” she said. “It reflects our discipline, innovation and focus on helping businesses, families and communities grow. We are proud of this milestone and grateful to our clients who continue to choose Stanbic as their partner.”

Ms Singo described 2025 as a defining year for the bank, marked by new branch openings, wider adoption of digital tools, strong capital market activity and continued support for national development priorities.

“This award captures the story of a bank that continues to invest in Tanzania and deliver real value to its customers,” she added. “Our progress over the past year is the result of teamwork and a shared commitment to national growth.”

During the year, Stanbic expanded its branch network, enhanced its digital services and strengthened support for enterprise growth through solutions such as distributor finance, supply chain support and tailored lending for SMEs and corporates. The bank also deepened its community partnerships through programmes focused on skills development, women’s economic empowerment and youth entrepreneurship.