Dodoma. Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been urged to strengthen financial transparency and accountability to attract funding from Tanzanian businesses, institutions and individuals amid uncertainty over international aid.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania says proper financial records, transparent transactions and effective management of project funds can help organisations build trust with potential local funders and diversify their sources of financing.

Speaking during the 2026 Annual NGO Forum in Dodoma on Wednesday, November 25, the bank’s Vice President for International Organisations and Public Sector, Naomi Vicent, said transparent financial management could reduce the time NGOs spend accounting for funds and allow them to focus more on delivering programmes.

She said organisations could improve accountability by maintaining separate bank accounts for individual projects, making digital payments and providing clear financial statements.

The four-day forum, running from November 25 to 28, has brought together more than 3,000 delegates from NGOs, government institutions, United Nations agencies and development partners.

Held under the theme “New Thinking on NGO Sustainability: Innovation, Partnerships and Access to Financial Resources through Domestic Sources”, the forum seeks to explore ways of strengthening the financial sustainability of NGOs through local resource mobilisation and partnerships.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania’s Head of Client Coverage, Corporate and Investment Banking, Elias Ngunangwa, said well-managed NGOs were better positioned to attract partnerships with companies seeking credible organisations to implement development programmes.

He said such partnerships could support initiatives in health, education, water and enterprise development.

According to ministry statistics cited by the bank, Tanzania registered 1,066 NGOs between July 2025 and April 2026, including 973 national and 49 international organisations.

The forum is convened by the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups through the Office of the Registrar of NGOs, in collaboration with the National Council of NGOs (NaCoNGO).