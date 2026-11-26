Head of Client Coverage, Corporate and Investment Banking at Stanbic Bank Tanzania (right), Elias Ngunangwa, and the bank’s Vice President for International Organisations and Public Sector, Naomi Vicent, (left), receive a certificate from Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Eliakim Maswi, in recognition of the bank’s contribution to the 2026 Annual NGO Forum in Dodoma. PHOTO | COURTESY
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The Citizen Reporter
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