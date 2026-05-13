Standard Chartered hosts Liverpool-Chelsea match viewing event for clients, fans

Dar es Salaam. Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania recently hosted an exclusive live viewing event for the English Premier League clash between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC, bringing together members of the local Liverpool supporters’ club and selected bank clients in Dar es Salaam.

The event, held at Bravo Coco on May 9, formed part of the bank’s broader efforts to strengthen relationships with clients and communities through its global partnership with Liverpool Football Club.

Guests were treated to an immersive football experience in an Anfield-inspired setting featuring themed décor, club trivia sessions and branded giveaways aimed at celebrating the passion of Tanzanian Liverpool supporters.

The gathering attracted football enthusiasts from across the city, creating a lively atmosphere as fans watched one of the season’s most anticipated Premier League fixtures together.

Speaking during the event, Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania Chief Financial Officer George Binde said football continues to serve as a powerful platform for connecting people beyond business and banking.

“Football has a special way of bringing people together, and we are delighted to create moments that connect with our clients and communities beyond our business,” he said.

“We value opportunities that allow us to strengthen relationships and create memorable experiences with the communities we serve.”

Mr Binde added that the bank remains committed to leveraging its international partnerships to engage customers in ways that resonate locally while promoting community interaction and shared experiences.

Standard Chartered has maintained a long-standing global partnership with Liverpool FC, one of the world’s most supported football clubs, with the collaboration often extending into fan engagement activities across various markets.

In Tanzania, football remains one of the country’s most followed sports, with English Premier League clubs commanding large fan bases and strong community followings.