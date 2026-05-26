Standard Chartered mentors Pugu Boys students on finance, discipline and careers

Dar es Salaam. More than 150 students at Pugu Boys Secondary School have benefited from a mentorship and life skills session organised by Standard Chartered Tanzania as part of the bank’s employee volunteering programme aimed at empowering young people.

The mentorship session, held on May 23, brought together Standard Chartered employees and students for discussions on financial literacy, discipline, character development, career guidance and how to navigate negative influences.

The initiative forms part of the bank’s broader community engagement and youth empowerment programmes, which focus on equipping young people with practical knowledge and skills needed to make informed life and career decisions.

During the session, employees from the bank shared personal experiences and professional insights intended to inspire students to take greater responsibility for their education, finances and personal development.

Speaking during the event, Standard Chartered Tanzania Chief Executive Officer and Head of Banking and Coverage, Mr Herman Kasekende, stressed the importance of mentorship in shaping responsible future leaders.

“The boy child is particularly important to me, and mentoring you is something I am deeply passionate about,” he said.

“Each of us has a vital role to play in shaping the next generation of men — individuals who will make positive contributions to society.”

Mr Kasekende encouraged students to develop financial discipline early in life while also prioritising mental and physical wellbeing.

“I hope you take away valuable insights from today’s discussion — whether it is understanding how to manage your finances, developing the right skills to excel in your career, or prioritising both your mental and physical well-being,” he said.

The bank said the mentorship session reflects its commitment to supporting communities through employee-led volunteer initiatives that create positive social impact beyond traditional banking services.

Under the Employee Volunteering programme, Standard Chartered employees participate in various community activities including financial literacy campaigns, career guidance sessions, environmental conservation projects such as tree planting and beach clean-ups, as well as educational support initiatives.

Education stakeholders say mentorship programmes are becoming increasingly important in helping students navigate social pressures, career uncertainty and the challenges facing young people in rapidly changing economic environments.

Financial literacy in particular has emerged as a growing area of focus among schools, banks and development organisations seeking to improve financial awareness and responsible money management among young people.

Standard Chartered Tanzania said its community initiatives align with the bank’s wider goal of driving commerce and prosperity by investing in communities and empowering future generations.