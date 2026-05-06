Standard Chartered Bank puts East Africa headquarters in Nairobi up for sale

Dar es Salaam. Standard Chartered has moved to sell its East African headquarters in Nairobi, marking the latest step in the lender’s strategy to streamline its operations and optimise capital use.

The British bank confirmed the disposal of its Chiromo Road office forms part of a broader effort to rationalise its global real estate portfolio, with a sharper focus on efficiency and reduced physical space.

The Nairobi property, a seven-storey building in the Westlands area, has already been classified as held for sale, with the bank seeking to unlock value from prime assets while shifting towards a more digital, asset-light model.

Standard Chartered has also sold at least two other properties in Kenya in recent years. However, it maintains that the move does not reflect a retreat from the Kenyan market.

The sale follows a wider global restructuring drive launched in April 2022, under which the bank has exited several markets across Africa and the Middle East.

These exits, including operations in Cameroon and The Gambia, have at times resulted in financial losses.