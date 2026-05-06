Standard Chartered Bank puts East Africa headquarters in Nairobi up for sale

Dar es Salaam. Standard Chartered has moved to sell its East African headquarters in Nairobi, marking the latest step in the lender’s strategy to streamline its operations and optimise capital use.
The British bank confirmed the disposal of its Chiromo Road office forms part of a broader effort to rationalise its global real estate portfolio, with a sharper focus on efficiency and reduced physical space.
The Nairobi property, a seven-storey building in the Westlands area, has already been classified as held for sale, with the bank seeking to unlock value from prime assets while shifting towards a more digital, asset-light model.