Surge in online scams sparks awareness drive

A growing wave of online fraud is leaving thousands of Tanzanians financially and emotionally distressed, prompting the launch of a new public awareness campaign aimed at encouraging victims to speak out and protect others from falling into similar traps.

The campaign, dubbed ‘Sema Upone’, comes amid findings from a recent survey conducted by Go7eight, a Tanzanian social commerce platform, which revealed that seven out of every 10 people engaging in online buying and selling have fallen victim to fraud at least once.

The survey further shows that eight in every 10 of these incidents occur on social media platforms, where regulation remains weak and consumer protection mechanisms are limited.

Speaking with The Citizen, yesterday, Go7eight manager Ms Jackline Malavanu said the initiative was designed to give a voice to victims who often suffer in silence after being defrauded online.

“Many people experience online fraud but choose not to speak out because they fear being judged, blamed or ridiculed. Others are emotionally affected and simply choose to move on quietly,” she said.

Ms Malavanu said the Sema Upone campaign aims to collect real-life experiences from victims of online scams and use them to raise awareness, promote caution and prevent others from falling into similar traps.

Under the campaign, members of the public are encouraged to share their experiences through short written messages, voice notes or short videos, detailing how they were defrauded and on which social media platforms the incidents occurred.

The initiative comes at a time when online shopping is on the rise, particularly during the festive season, as more Tanzanians turn to social media platforms to buy goods and services.

According to the survey, fraud typically begins with attractive online offers, often priced far below market value. Victims are then asked to make full or partial payments before delivery, only for the seller to disappear once the money has been sent.

Ms Malavanu, who also shared her personal experience, said she lost Sh660,000 while attempting to buy a laptop online during her university years.

“The price was very attractive, and the seller claimed to be based in Dubai. I was asked to pay before the item could be shipped, then later told to pay additional fees for customs and storage. Eventually, I realised the tracking number was fake,” she said.

She noted that many young people fall victim due to trust, limited awareness and the pressure of seemingly good deals.

Beyond financial losses, victims often suffer emotional and psychological distress. Many report feelings of shame, self-blame and fear of being judged, which discourages them from reporting the incidents.

“I lost Sh450,000 while trying to buy a smartphone through Instagram. After sending the money, the seller blocked me. I felt embarrassed and kept it to myself,” said Ms Rehema Mussa, a 26-year-old entrepreneur in Dar es Salaam.

A boda boda rider from Sinza, Mr Daniel Migomba, said he lost money intended for his business after attempting to buy spare parts online.

“The seller sent photos and sounded convincing. Once I paid, the phone was switched off,” he said.

For Ms Neema Joseph, a university student at University of Dar es Salaam, the experience affected her mental well-being.

“I trusted someone online who claimed to sell laptops at a student-friendly price. After losing the money, I struggled to concentrate on my studies,” she said.

However, according to Go7eight, many such cases go unreported due to fear, shame and lack of awareness about where to seek help.

The organisation warns that if left unaddressed, online fraud could undermine trust in Tanzania’s growing digital economy.

Through the Sema Upone campaign, the organisers are urging members of the public to speak out, share their experiences and help create a safer digital trading environment.