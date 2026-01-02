Survivors recount the moments before 10 died in Morogoro crash

Morogoro. Survivors and witnesses have recounted moments of terror after a passenger bus burst into flames following a head-on collision with a cargo lorry on the Morogoro-Dar es Salaam highway, leaving 10 people dead and 23 others injured.

The tragedy occurred on the evening of December 31, 2025, near Maseyu village.

A Mitsubishi Fuso bus, traveling from Morogoro to Tanga, collided head-on with a Howo lorry transporting fertiliser to Mbeya.

The impact triggered an immediate inferno that engulfed both vehicles.

Account of the survivors

For those who escaped, the transition from a routine journey to a life-and-death struggle was instantaneous.

Mr Samson Godfrey, a survivor currently receiving treatment for a broken leg, recalled that the bus was traveling at a normal speed when the lorry suddenly veered into their lane.

“The bus driver could not avoid it,” Mr Godfrey said.

“After the collision, the bus overturned and caught fire. I dragged myself out through a window. My leg was broken, but I managed to escape.”

Mr Pelegrini Mdimu, another passenger, noted that visibility was poor due to a heavy downpour.

“We left Morogoro at about 7 p.m. When we reached Maseyu, the lorry hit us head-on. I found myself in a ditch and only regained consciousness here at the hospital,” he said.

Rescue efforts

Local residents were the first to respond to the screams for help. Gwata Ward Councilor Adam Ramadhan described a chaotic scene where villagers rushed to pull victims from the wreckage before emergency services arrived.

“We managed to rescue five passengers before the police and firefighters reached the scene,” Ramadhan said.

“The fire was intense, but the heavy rain actually helped to contain the flames.”

Casualties and medical status

According to the Morogoro Regional Police, all 10 deceased—eight men and two women—were passengers on the bus.

Acting Medical Officer-in-Charge at Morogoro Regional Referral Hospital, Dr Joseph Kway, confirmed that the facility received 23 injured patients, including five children.

The victims sustained a range of injuries, including fractures and head trauma.

“The injured include 13 men and 10 women,” Dr Kway stated. “Three remain under close observation, though their conditions are improving. We expect to discharge five patients soon as they have recovered sufficiently.”

Of the nine bodies received by the hospital on the night of the crash, only one has been officially identified so far.

Preliminary Investigation

Authorities have pointed to driver error as the primary cause of the disaster.

Commissioner for Operations and Training, Awadh Juma Haji, stated that preliminary investigations suggest the lorry driver—estimated to be between 26 and 28 years old—attempted a dangerous manoeuvre.

“It is alleged that the lorry driver attempted to overtake other vehicles without due care during heavy rain,” Commissioner Haji said. “He left his lane at a section with a sharp bend and a steep slope. That negligence caused the head-on collision and the subsequent fire.”

Mr Haji vowed that the police would take strict legal action against the driver responsible, emphasising that no motorist should attempt to overtake in such hazardous conditions.