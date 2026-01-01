Ten killed, 18 injured in Morogoro bus–lorry crash

Morogoro. At least 10 people have died and 18 others sustained injuries following a fatal road accident involving a passenger bus and a cargo lorry in Morogoro.

The accident occurred on December 31, 2025, in the evening at Maseyu Village, along the Morogoro–Dar es Salaam highway, when a Mitsubishi Fuso passenger bus collided head-on with a Howo cargo lorry pulling a trailer. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames shortly after the collision.

According to the Morogoro Regional Police, the bus was travelling from the Msamvu upcountry bus terminal in Morogoro to Tanga Region.

The lorry was transporting fertiliser from Dar es Salaam to Mbeya Region, the police said in a statement.

Police said all the deceased were passengers aboard the bus, including eight men and two women. Of the 18 injured, nine were men and nine women, among them five children—three boys and two girls.

Police said in the statement that preliminary investigations indicated that the accident was caused by negligence on the lorry driver estimated to be aged between 26 and 28.

“It is alleged that the lorry driver attempted to overtake other vehicles without due care while it was heavily raining, making the road slippery,” the police said.

The Morogoro Regional Fire and Rescue Brigade urged members of the public to report accidents and other emergencies promptly to enable swift rescue operations and reduce loss of life and property.

Speaking to journalists, the brigade’s regional operations officer, Mr Daniel Myala, called on drivers and other road users to strictly observe road safety regulations.

“By the time we arrived at the scene and carried out rescue operations, 10 people had already died. The 18 injured were rushed to Morogoro Regional Referral Hospital for further treatment,” he said.

Morogoro Regional Referral Hospital confirmed receiving both the injured and the bodies of the deceased. The hospital’s acting Public Relations Officer, Ms Scholastika Solomon, said all the injured were in stable condition and were undergoing specialised treatment, while the identification of the bodies was continuing.

“The injured were received in varying conditions, including fractures and bruises on different parts of their bodies. Doctors are attending to each patient according to the severity of their injuries,” she said.

One of the survivors, Mr Samson Mmali, said the impact of the crash was worsened by excessive speed on the part of the bus driver, in addition to the lorry veering into their lane while overtaking.

“The accident occurred when the cargo lorry attempted to overtake vehicles ahead without caution, while our driver was also speeding, making it difficult for him to control the bus,” Mr Mmali said.

Authorities have once again urged motorists to exercise caution on highways, especially during the rainy season when road conditions are often hazardous.