Swiss tourists give firsthand account of Serengeti incident









Arusha. Four Swiss tourists who were in a safari vehicle when it unexpectedly began rolling at the Kogatende wildebeest crossing on August 30 have given their account of the incident, rejecting suggestions that their guide was driving recklessly.

The tourists, who escaped unhurt, said their account was based on what they personally witnessed and that they could not speculate on the technical cause of the incident.

They were in the final eight days of a Northern Tanzania safari when the incident occurred at the Mara River in Serengeti National Park.

According to their joint statement, the vehicle was initially positioned behind other safari vehicles as they waited for the wildebeest migration to begin.

They said they already had a good view when another guide suggested that their driver move slightly to improve their position.

Their guide moved the vehicle a short distance before stopping.

The vehicle was stationary when one of the tourists felt a small jolt and the vehicle unexpectedly began rolling downhill.

“To me, it felt almost as if something that had been holding the vehicle had suddenly released,” the tourist said, adding that he could not explain the sensation or determine whether it was related to the brakes.

The group realised that the vehicle was not stopping and began shouting at the guide to brake.

One of the tourists, who was standing behind the driver, said he saw the driver pressing what he believed was the brake pedal.

“From what I could see, he was pressing very hard with his foot on what I believe was the brake pedal and was clearly trying to stop the car, but the vehicle continued rolling,” he said.

The passengers then decided to leave the vehicle. One exited through the door while the others used the windows. The guide also managed to get out safely.

None of the four tourists suffered serious injuries.

The visitors said they could not explain why the vehicle started moving or why it could not be stopped, and therefore declined to speculate about a possible mechanical failure or assign responsibility.

“We cannot say what exactly happened mechanically or why the vehicle could no longer be stopped,” they said.

They also rejected suggestions that the guide had been driving recklessly or had deliberately moved too close to the river.

“At no point during this situation did I observe him driving recklessly, rushing to get a better position or deliberately trying to get too close to the river,” one tourist said.

The tourists said they were concerned by some early media reports and speculation, which they felt did not reflect their experience.

“We were surprised and disappointed to see information and speculation being reported that did not correspond with what we personally experienced,” they said.

The tourists also praised the handling of the incident by Nature Responsible, the safari company that organised their trip.

They said they had been satisfied with the company throughout their safari and that it remained in contact with them after the incident to check on their wellbeing.

Nature Responsible chief executive officer Fransisca Masika said the company was relieved that the tourists and their guide were safe.

“First and foremost, we are profoundly grateful that all four of our guests and our guide are safe,” Ms Masika said.

“The wellbeing of our guests and our team is always our first responsibility.”

She said the company would await the outcome of the investigation and would not speculate on the cause of the incident.

“We will not speculate about the cause of the incident while the investigation is ongoing,” Ms Masika said.

“Our responsibility is to support our guests, support our guide, cooperate fully with the relevant authorities and learn every appropriate lesson from this experience.”

Ms Masika said the company would also continue reviewing its safety and operational procedures.

Nature Responsible, founded in 2012 and based in Arusha, operates wildlife safaris in Tanzania and East Africa.

The four tourists said the incident was frightening but did not change their overall assessment of the safari company.

“Based on our personal experience, we do not blame Nature Responsible for what happened,” they said.

The tourists, who have since travelled to Zanzibar, said they would use the company again if they returned to Tanzania.