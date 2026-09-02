Defending champion Awuor ready for Sterling Golf challenge

Dar es Salaam. Defending champion Ashley Awuor is set to return to the Kilimanjaro World Life & Golf Estate with her title firmly in sight when the Sterling Invitational Golf Tournament tees off tomorrow.

Awuor will headline a field of 80 golfers expected to compete over three days in a tournament that promises a stern test of consistency, accuracy and endurance.

Having conquered the course last year, Awuor faces a different challenge this time as she attempts to retain the title against a competitive field drawn from across the region.

Her return is expected to add excitement to the ladies’ contest, with the defending champion carrying the confidence of knowing what it takes to negotiate the course and finish on top.

Event coordinator Madina Idd Hussein said Awuor’s decision to return and defend her title was a major boost for the tournament.

“We are delighted that Ashley Awuor will be back to defend her title. Having the defending champion return gives the tournament an added competitive edge and we expect her to face a strong challenge from the other players,” Hussein said.

She said the organisers had worked to ensure the tournament provides a quality platform for golfers while also giving them an opportunity to earn valuable international ranking points.

“This is more than just a tournament for the trophy. The competition is recognised by The R&A and registered on the World Amateur Golf Ranking, so the players have an opportunity to earn world ranking points,” she said.

The tournament will run from September 4 to 6, with golfers in the Championship/Silver and Division B categories competing throughout the three days.

A total of 50 players are expected in the two categories. Championship/Silver is reserved for golfers with a handicap index of five and below, while Division B is open to players with a handicap index of 5.1 and above.

Senior men and ladies will join the competition on September 5 and 6, with another 30 golfers expected to take part.

The tournament will be played under the stroke play format, with golfers in the main categories completing 18 holes each day. The ladies will play 54 holes over three days, while senior golfers will compete over 36 holes.

Hussein said the tournament’s recognition by The R&A and its inclusion on the World Amateur Golf Ranking had helped raise its profile and attract serious amateur golfers.“

We are pleased with the response from the golfers. The fact that players can compete for the title while also earning ranking points makes the tournament even more meaningful,” she said.

The competition is organised with Sterling Surfactant Limited as the main sponsor, whose support has enabled the event to bring together a sizeable field at one of the region’s prominent golf estates.