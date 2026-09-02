Yanga, Simba set for CAF Champions League battles









Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s football giants Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba Sports Club are stepping up preparations for their 2026/2027 CAF Champions League campaigns, with both clubs facing challenging away fixtures in the first preliminary round.

Yanga have already begun their continental journey, leaving Tanzania on Tuesday, September 1, for Botswana, where they will face Gaborone United in the first leg. The club travelled through Johannesburg before continuing to Gaborone, with the squad carrying strong expectations after making an impressive start to the domestic season.

The match is scheduled for Saturday, September 5, at Botswana National Stadium. CAF has confirmed that Yanga are among the Tanzanian giants starting their Champions League campaign on the road, with the return leg scheduled for September 12 in Tanzania.

Gaborone United, meanwhile, will be hoping home advantage can give them an early edge. The Botswana champions have also started their domestic season and will look to make the most of playing the opening leg in front of their supporters.

Simba face a similarly demanding assignment against Malawi champions Mighty Wanderers. The first leg will be played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on September 6, before Simba host the return match in Dar es Salaam on September 11.

While Simba are preparing for the trip to Malawi, the latest reports indicate that the team is expected to fly into Lilongwe on Friday rather than leaving Tanzania on September 2. The club has also organised a supporters’ trip, underlining the importance attached to the continental campaign.

Simba enter the tie with momentum after winning their opening five domestic matches. Club spokesperson Ahmed Ally has acknowledged that Wanderers have an advantage because they have played more competitive matches, but insisted Simba have prepared thoroughly and are targeting a deeper run in Africa.

The two Tanzanian giants therefore face different opponents but the same immediate objective: secure positive away results and take control of their respective ties before returning home.