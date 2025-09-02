TADB-backed youth farm project advances Zanzibar’s development agenda

Paje. A youth-led agribusiness in Zanzibar has become a flagship example of how government-backed financing is transforming rural economies, creating jobs, and reducing reliance on imports.

Founded in 2019 by Ismail Yusuph Maslim, a meteorology graduate, and Kamal Haji Simba, a civil engineer, the farm began on 12 acres in Paje, South Unguja, and has since grown into a reliable supplier of vegetables and fruits to 4- and 5-star hotels along the island’s eastern tourism corridor.

Determined to challenge the stereotype of youth depending on office jobs, the duo invested in tomatoes, cucumbers, papayas, and bell peppers.

Their breakthrough came with financial and technical support from the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB).

With TADB’s backing, they expanded production through irrigation facilities, high-quality inputs, and a modern storage facility, enabling them to consistently meet the demands of the hospitality industry.

Beyond their own cultivation, TB Farm Partnership also sources produce from smallholder farmers in nearby villages, linking them to reliable markets and strengthening the agricultural value chain. This farm-to-hotel model not only boosts rural incomes but also reduces Zanzibar’s dependence on imported food, ensuring that more tourism revenue stays within the local economy.

The initiative aligns with the government’s Sixth Phase agenda under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, which prioritizes youth empowerment, agribusiness growth, and food security.

“This project proves that when young people are equipped with capital, knowledge, and access to markets, agriculture can drive real economic transformation,” said TADB in a statement.