TADB explores Global partnerships to boost agricultural financing

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) is exploring opportunities to strengthen collaboration with international development institutions to expand agricultural financing and support resilient food systems in Tanzania during the 2026 World Bank Annual Meetings.

The TADB delegation, led by Managing Director Frank Nyabundege, held discussions with Mr Mohammed Abdul-Razaq

Deputy Director and Head, Capital Mobilisation and Partnerships at Africa Finance Corporation, and Mr Gerald Matthé, Senior Investment Officer at FinDev Canada.

The discussions focused on identifying potential areas of collaboration to support agricultural development and strengthen financing mechanisms across Tanzania’s agricultural sector.

The engagements prioritised climate financing, technical assistance and sustainable financing solutions to mobilise resources, reduce investment risks and expand access to finance across agricultural value chains.