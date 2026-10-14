27 years without Nyerere: How would he view Tanzania today?









Dar es Salaam. Twenty-seven years after the death of Tanzania’s founding president, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, questions remain about how he would assess the country’s political, economic and social transformation, with analysts reflecting on the progress made, the challenges that persist and the direction Tanzania is taking.

Political analysts, sociologists and economists say Mwalimu Nyerere would have mixed feelings about Tanzania’s progress, celebrating achievements in economic development and other sectors while being concerned about shortcomings in democratic ideals, social values and the welfare of ordinary citizens.

Speaking with The Citizen, a political analyst and lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Onesmo Kyauke, said Mwalimu Nyerere would be particularly disappointed that the country now needs to pursue reconciliation, given the peace and love that previously characterised relations among Tanzanians. “He would be saddened to see Tanzania searching for reconciliation because one of the things that used to be certain about this country was peace and love among its people,” he argued.

For Dr Kyauke, the need to rebuild trust and strengthen relations among citizens would raise questions about the state of national unity, one of the foundations of the country Mwalimu Nyerere sought to establish.

Mwalimu Nyerere, who died on October 14, 1999, at the age of 77, placed considerable emphasis on unity and a shared national identity, regarding them as essential to building a cohesive nation.

His legacy continues to shape discussions about the country’s political direction and the values that should guide its development.

Political analyst, Salbinus David, also of the University of Dar es Salaam, noted that Mwalimu Nyerere would assess Tanzania’s progress with a mixture of pride and disappointment, depending on the areas under consideration. “Given the economic and political changes Tanzania has undergone, I believe he would be happy with the areas where we have made progress, but deeply hurt by those where we have not done well,” he says. However, Mr David singled out the management of multiparty democracy as one of the areas that would concern the founding president, particularly the ability of political institutions to accommodate different opinions.

“He himself said that there are times when even a minority must be listened to,” he said.

For his part, a political scientist and social issues analyst, Dr Paul Loisulie, said the present period would have offered Mwalimu Nyerere an opportunity to assess the results of the foundations he laid and the institutions he nurtured.

“It would have been his time to see the fruits of what he initiated or nurtured, and to assess how different sectors have progressed,” he said. However, Dr Loisulie added that such an assessment would also have to consider persistent challenges, particularly poverty especially, among rural communities and the continuing need to strengthen national unity.

“He would have wanted to see how far the country has come, but he would also have been concerned about the challenges that remain, including poverty, especially among rural people, and how to strengthen national unity,” he said.

Beyond politics and economic development, Mwalimu Nyerere would also have raised questions about the social values shaping contemporary Tanzania.

A sociologist at the University of Dar es Salaam, Ms Faudhia Mfaume, said the founding president would have been disappointed by what she regards as the erosion of moral values in society.

“He would be saddened by the decline in moral values in the country, and he would probably seek better ways of ensuring that Tanzanian generations grow up with Tanzanian values,” she claimed.

On top of that, a sociologist at Saint Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT), Mr Alfani Mduge, was of the view that Mwalimu Nyerere would have been concerned about changes in social values and the challenge of preserving Tanzania’s cultural identity across generations.

“Had he been alive today, Mwalimu Nyerere would have been concerned about the kind of society Tanzania is becoming, particularly whether the values that once guided our communities are being passed on to younger generations. He would have wanted to understand what is driving these changes and what can be done to ensure that development does not come at the expense of our social values,” he said.

For economist Samson Rutashobya of the University of Iringa, however, Tanzania’s economic trajectory would provide reasons for Mwalimu Nyerere to feel proud, particularly as the country pursues its long-term development ambitions.

“He would be happy economically because he would find the country implementing Development Vision 2050, which targets a $1 trillion economy. At the time, such an ambition would have been extraordinary,” he noted.

Mr Rutashobya added that Mwalimu Nyerere would recognise the results of the country's development efforts, even as he acknowledged the challenges that remain.