Taha pitches landmark horticulture expo as gateway to African markets

Dodoma. Tanzania’s horticultural body has unveiled what it describes as the most ambitious exhibition ever staged in the country’s fast-growing fresh produce industry, in a move aimed at positioning the nation as a continental agribusiness hub.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Tanzania Horticultural Association (Taha), Ms Jacqueline Mkindi, on Thursday presented plans for HortiLogistica Africa 2026 to senior Cabinet ministers responsible for agriculture and investment, Mr Daniel Chongolo and Prof Kitila Mkumbo, respectively.

Permanent secretaries and other senior ministry officials also attended the meeting.

Ms Mkindi said the international exhibition is scheduled to be held in Tanzania for the first time in November 2026, with northern Tanzania earmarked as the host region due to its established commercial farming clusters and export-oriented infrastructure.

Strategic focus on horticulture

During her presentation, Ms Mkindi described the proposed event as a potential turning point for both Tanzania and the wider African horticulture industry.

“Beyond many other benefits, the exhibition will unlock investment opportunities, expand domestic and international market access, attract tourists and strengthen public–private collaboration,” she said.

Horticulture, encompassing fruits, vegetables, flowers and spices, has emerged as one of Tanzania’s most dynamic agricultural sub-sectors, contributing to employment creation and foreign exchange earnings as the country seeks to diversify its economy.

According to Taha, HortiLogistica Africa 2026 is intended to serve as a strategic platform linking growers, exporters, technology providers, logistics firms and financiers to strengthen value chains, enhance productivity and connect African producers more directly to global markets.

Government signals support

Mr Chongolo reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with the private sector to boost production, promote value addition and enhance the competitiveness of Tanzanian agricultural products in international markets.For his part, Prof Mkumbo said the proposed expo aligns with Tanzania’s broader development vision of attracting investment, creating employment opportunities and increasing agriculture’s contribution to national economic growth.

Analysts note that hosting a high-profile continental trade event could raise Tanzania’s profile among global buyers at a time when supply chain resilience and food security remain pressing global concerns.

Beyond a trade fair

TAHA is positioning HortiLogistica Africa 2026 as more than a conventional trade exhibition. Ms Mkindi said it is envisaged as a long-term platform to integrate technology, markets and capital in ways that promote sustainable growth within the horticulture sector.

If realised, the event would mark a significant milestone for Tanzania’s agribusiness ecosystem and test the country’s capacity to translate policy ambitions into tangible export growth.