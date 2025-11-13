Tanzania hosts trade show to help unlock continent’s horticultural potential

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has officially unveiled Africa’s first annual fresh fruit, vegetable, and flower trade show, set to be held in Arusha, as part of efforts to unlock the continent’s horticultural potential.

Named Horti Logistica Africa, the event is organised by the Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA) in partnership with the government.

It will serve as a continental and international platform each November, bringing together stakeholders from across Africa and beyond.

The Pan-African trade fair will focus on the horticultural sub-sector, particularly the fresh fruit and vegetable supply chain.

It is modelled on major global events such as Fruit Logistica in Berlin, Macfrut in Italy, and Fruit Attraction in Spain.

Its goal is to foster business connections, showcase innovations, and promote sustainable practices within Africa’s horticultural industry.

The launch in Dar es Salaam coincided with the Horticulture Business and Investment Summit 2025 (HoBIS 2025) at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

The summit brought together investors, development agencies, private sector leaders, policymakers, and members of the horticultural value chain.

Dr Jim Yonazi, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliament, and Coordination), attended the launch and was welcomed by Mr Gerald Mweli, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, who emphasised Tanzania’s pioneering role in hosting the event.

“Tanzania will be the first country in Africa to host this event. The government is committed to supporting TAHA in realising this vision,” said Mr Mweli.

TAHA CEO, Ms Zainab Mkindi, described the show as an opportunity to position Tanzania as a key player in the global horticultural market.

“We are bringing the world to Arusha through Horti Logistica Africa,” she said, explaining that the event will provide a business platform for growers, exporters, and entrepreneurs, enabling them to present produce directly to international buyers and industry stakeholders.

Ms Mkindi said the show will unite farmers, agri-tech providers, financial institutions, breeders, buyers, innovators, and end-users such as hotels and tour operators.

“Not all African farmers and exporters can attend international exhibitions due to logistical and visa challenges. Horti Logistica Africa will bring buyers and retail chains to the source of supply, creating direct market access,” she said.

The inaugural 2026 edition aims at covering the entire fresh produce value chain — from production to logistics and innovation — attracting thousands of participants.

It is expected to boost trade, promote sustainable practices, and establish Arusha and Tanzania as regional hubs for agricultural innovation.

Africa’s horticultural sector has potential, with fertile soils and diverse climates supporting crops such as bananas, pineapples, citrus, tomatoes, and onions. Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt are major producers, with Tanzania achieving a 4.4-fold increase in horticultural output over recent decades.

However, challenges such as limited infrastructure, restricted market access, and high post-harvest losses persist. Currently, only 1–2 percent of Africa’s fruit and vegetable production is exported.

The sector employs over 70 percent of Africa’s workforce and contributes significantly to GDP, highlighting the need for better logistics and trade connectivity.

Horti Logistica Africa seeks to bridge these gaps, promoting solutions such as cold-chain logistics and agri-technologies tailored to the continent’s needs.