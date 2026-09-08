Tanesco arrests 11 small-scale miners over power theft in Kahama

Kahama. The Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) in Shinyanga Region has conducted a special operation at the Mwime Mine in Zongomela Ward, Kahama Municipality, uncovering several small-scale miners illegally diverting electricity and connecting unauthorised users.

Speaking at the scene today, September 8, 2026, Tanesco infrastructure security officer, Mr Frank Njavike, said the crackdown would be extended to other mines in Kahama District to expose those bypassing established legal procedures.

“Everyone who obtained services illegally will face legal consequences, with penalties varying according to the offence. I urge miners to follow established procedures when seeking power connections rather than bypassing meters and causing revenue losses to the utility,” said Mr Njavike.

Tanesco district revenue in charge, Mr Mgeta Majula, confirmed that inspectors identified 11 miners who had illegally diverted power and reconnected third parties.

“Eleven miners were caught bypassing meters to use unmetered power directly, distributing electricity to others, and constructing unauthorized power lines, a dangerous practice that risks triggering electrical fires,” said Majula.

He urged miners to use power responsibly and refrain from electricity theft and illegal connections, warning that offenders face prosecution, heavy financial penalties, or imprisonment.

Mine board of directors chairman, Mr James Sita, expressed disappointment over the miners' actions and backed Tanesco in pursuing legal remedies.

“Those committing such acts deny the government and the utility rightful revenue while exposing their own machinery to damage in the event of electrical faults,” he said.

“I advise them to stop this habit immediately, as it tarnishes their reputation and undermines discipline,” added Mr Sita.

Tanesco public relations and customer service officer, Ms Emma Nyaki, noted that several customers continue to bypass official channels by engaging unauthorized intermediaries.