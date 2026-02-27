Tanzania bars licence renewal for commuters plying key BRT route

Dar es Salaam. The government has barred the renewal of licences for commuter buses operating along the Mbagala Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor, clearing the way for the rapid transit system to assume full control of the route.

The move, announced by the Dar Rapid Transit Agency (Dart), means daladala currently plying the corridor will continue operating only until their existing licences expire. Thereafter, they will not be eligible for renewal on the same route.

Dart chief executive, Mr Saidi Tunda said the decision followed a consultative meeting involving the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) and daladala owners.

"Daladala licences were issued at different times and will therefore expire at different intervals. Once a licence lapses, it will not be renewed for the BRT corridor,” Mr Tunda said.

He said that the transition is designed to allow the BRT system to gradually increase passenger capacity as commuter buses exit the route in phases.

“As these licences expire, bus ridership under the BRT system is expected to increase naturally. This is standard practice in large-scale operations. You do not begin at full capacity on the first day — you scale up over time,” he said.

The decision comes amid public concern over the limited number of buses currently operating under the BRT system along the Mbagala corridor. Although nearly 200 buses were initially allocated to the route, only about 45 are presently in service.

Some commuters have questioned whether the continued operation of daladala along the same corridor has constrained the BRT operator’s ability to deploy its full fleet.

However, Mr Tunda maintained that daladala are operating lawfully under valid licences and dismissed claims of conflict between the two systems.

“There is no conflict on the roads. Passenger numbers are steadily increasing, and the system is stabilising,” he said.

He said that once licences expire, affected operators may be reassigned to alternative routes, in line with regulatory guidance.

Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliament and Coordination), Mr Jim Yonaz, commended the government’s investment in BRT infrastructure and said the transport reforms are being implemented under a strengthened Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Under the arrangement, private operators with proven expertise will manage the majority of the fleet, while the public authority retains oversight responsibility.

Mr Yonaz said the strategy is intended to enhance efficiency, ensure proper maintenance of buses and guarantee reliable service delivery.

He stressed that plans are also under way to integrate existing daladala operators into a more structured system to ensure order, sustainability and continued employment as Dar es Salaam’s transport network expands.