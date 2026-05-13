Tanzania betting firms step up customer reward campaigns as online gaming competition intensifies

Dar es Salaam. Betting companies in Tanzania are increasingly deploying customer reward schemes, bonuses and digital promotions as competition intensifies in the fast-growing online gaming sector.

Wasafibet has become the latest operator to conclude a promotional drive, wrapping up its “Upendo Unalipa na Jet X” campaign, which saw players on its Jet X casino product receive prizes ranging from shopping vouchers to household appliances.

The final major prize — a double-door refrigerator — was awarded on May 12, 2026, to Mr Ally Ismail from Tunduru District in Ruvuma Region.

Other winners included a Mwanza resident identified as Silvesta, who received a refrigerator in the first week of the campaign, while Mr Thadei Mtega and Ms Agness Temba each took home shopping vouchers worth Sh500,000.

The campaign reflects a broader trend in which betting firms are increasingly relying on incentive-based marketing to retain customers in a market driven by rapid digital growth, rising smartphone penetration and expanded mobile money usage.

Industry players say promotional offers linked to casino games, sports betting and virtual gaming products have become central to competition among operators targeting younger, digitally connected consumers.

Wasafibet Marketing Manager Selemani Mrisho said customer reward initiatives form a key part of the company’s engagement strategy.

“This promotion was aimed at rewarding customers who participate in our Jet X product. We have seen strong engagement from users across different regions, and although this campaign has concluded, the company will continue rolling out other bonus and promotional programmes,” he said.

Industry analysts say Tanzania’s gaming sector has undergone a rapid shift in recent years from physical betting outlets to mobile-based platforms, allowing users to access services remotely at any time.

That shift has intensified competition among licensed operators, many of which now invest heavily in giveaways, cashback schemes and loyalty campaigns to differentiate their brands in an increasingly crowded market.

At the same time, the expansion of online betting has drawn closer attention from regulators and public health stakeholders, who raise concerns over responsible gambling, particularly among young users with easy access via mobile devices.

Operators maintain that promotional campaigns are standard marketing tools used in regulated gaming markets globally. However, analysts say the scale and frequency of incentives may prompt increased regulatory scrutiny going forward.