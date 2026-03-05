Tanzania defends its human rights record at UN meet, stresses transparency over polls chaos inquiry

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Abdallah Possi, has said the events of October 29 remain under active review, with diplomatic engagement continuing as part of efforts to address the matter.

Speaking to journalists via Zoom yesterday, after the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council, Ambassador Possi said the gathering examined the global human rights landscape rather than focusing on any single country or specific incident.

He noted that Tanzania received recognition for progress made in advancing human rights. At the same time, he cautioned against portraying the October 29 incident as the sole subject of deliberations.

“The incident should not be disregarded. That is why appropriate steps have been taken, including the establishment of an investigation commission composed of competent members with recognised international credibility,” he said.

According to the envoy, the commission is expected to produce recommendations aimed at strengthening social cohesion and reinforcing adherence to the rule of law.

He said the government had taken a deliberate decision to initiate a formal inquiry. “It is important that the commission continues to operate with transparency and that its recommendations are implemented,” he added.

Responding to questions regarding the nature of force used during the incident, Ambassador Possi said a comprehensive assessment was challenging, noting that documentation at the time was limited compared with today’s level of social media coverage.

He urged caution against drawing comparisons with past periods without verified evidence and professional investigation.

Ambassador Possi emphasised that discussions at the UN encompass social, economic, political and developmental rights. “The October 29 incident is important, but it is not the only agenda in the broader human rights discussions at this session,” he said.

He added that the UN respects the sovereignty of member states and that the formation of the investigative commission demonstrates Tanzania’s commitment to accountability.

“The commission will carry out its work independently and is expected to provide well-considered recommendations to support national development and social cohesion,” he said.

Ambassador Possi also stated that he had not received any reports from international organisations linking national leaders to the events of October 29.