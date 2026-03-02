UN Human Rights chief hails Tanzania’s post-polls inquiry

Dar es Salaam. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has welcomed Tanzania’s decision to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate events surrounding the October 2025 General Election.

Speaking during the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Mr Turk described the move as a positive step towards accountability and reconciliation.

“In a welcome development, Tanzania established a national commission to investigate violations that took place around the elections in October,” he said, while outlining human rights concerns in various parts of the world.

Mr Turk noted that several countries were increasingly militarising law enforcement operations. Across the Sahel region, he said, human rights defenders and journalists were being targeted, arrested and detained, while independent media outlets were banned and political parties dissolved as part of responses to violent extremism.

“I am concerned about the four-year state of emergency in El Salvador and the use of mass trials. Efforts against organised crime need to be undertaken in line with due process,” he said, adding that he was also troubled by reports of high numbers of deaths in custody.

He further expressed concern over reports of hundreds of deaths in prisons in Ecuador, caused by both violence and disease. “In the United States, immigration and other agencies have used excessive force during large-scale operations against migrants and peaceful protesters. They have shot and killed several people during these operations,” he said.

On Guinea, Mr Turk said elections held last December marked a transition towards the restoration of constitutional order, but serious violations persisted, including restrictions on civic space, enforced disappearances and digital shutdowns.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced in November 2025 the formation of a special commission to investigate deaths and destruction linked to election-related protests that occurred during and after the October polls.

Speaking at the opening of Tanzania’s 13th Parliament in Dodoma, she conveyed condolences to families who lost relatives during the unrest, saying the events had deeply affected her.

She said the government had formed the commission to establish the root causes of the crisis, noting that its findings would guide dialogue and efforts to restore understanding and peace.