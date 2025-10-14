Tanzania expels US, German nationals over immigration breaches

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzanian Immigration Department has deported two foreign nationals for breaching immigration regulations, the department said in a statement on October 14, 2025.

The statement confirmed that Dr Brinkel Stefanie, a German national and Catherine Janel Almquist Kinokfu, an American citizen were expelled from Tanzania on October 13, 2025, after being found to have violated the terms of their visas and other related conditions.

The Immigration Department urged all foreign residents and visitors to observe Tanzania’s laws and visa requirements, warning that breaches of the Immigration Act No. 54 and its regulations would attract stern measures, including deportation. The statement was signed by the department’s spokesperson, SSI Paul J. Mselle, and stressed the country’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of its immigration system while ensuring lawful and orderly stays for foreign nationals.

Although the department did not specify the precise nature of the violations, the two names were mentioned in the High Court earlier this month as invitees to attend the treason trial of Chadema national chairperson Tundu Lissu.

On Monday, October 6, 2025, Mr Lissu told the High Court he had been instructed to submit a list of 100 people he wished to attend the hearing, including lawyers, party officials and relatives. He said he submitted the list despite limited communication while in custody, but several people on it were denied entry to the courtroom. Among those he named were Dr Brinkel Stefanie, who travelled from Germany, and Almquist Kinokfu from the United States.

Mr Lissu’s trial, being heard by a three-judge panel led by Iringa High Court Sub-Registry Judge-in-Charge Dunstan Ndunguru, with Justices James Karayemaha and Ferdinand Kiwonde, opened earlier this month.

He faces one count of treason under section 39(2)(d) of the Penal Code, accused of inciting the public to prevent the holding of this year’s general election. Prosecutors allege that on April 3, 2025, in Dar es Salaam, Mr Lissu said: “If they say this position amounts to rebellion, then yes… because we are saying we will stop the election, we will mobilise resistance—that is how change comes… we are going to cause disruption… this election we are going to mess it up completely… we are going to cause serious turmoil…”