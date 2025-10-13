Former Chadema regional chairman Ezekiah Wenje defects to CCM in presence of Samia

Geita. Former Chairman of Chadema’s Lake Zone and member of the opposition party's Central Committee, Mr Ezekiah Wenje, has officially defected to CCM.

He was welcomed by the party’s Secretary-General, Ambassador Asha-Rose Migiro, in the presence of CCM presidential candidate Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday October 13, 2025 during a campaign event in Chato, Geita Region.

Speaking after the switch, Wenje declared: “With this crowd I believe October we will win.” He emphasised that since independence, CCM has upheld peace and stability, and argued that peace, stability and development must go hand in hand.

Wenje dismissed claims that Chadema is being prevented from contesting the October 29 general election, calling such assertions false.

He noted that as a longstanding Central Committee member—serving since 2010 until his resignation—he knows the party’s internal decisions and insisted that Chadema chose not to participate, not the government.

He recounted earlier party meetings, saying: “On January 20 this year we were in Dar es Salaam holding a national council of the party. We proposed and adopted to withdraw from the general election. So who stopped us? It was not imposed. We consulted even senior figures of noble standing.”

He added that discussions with Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga had centred on how no political party globally succeeds by boycotting elections.

Reflecting on personal sacrifice, Wenje said he had employed public transport taking ten hours to travel from Mwanza to Geita; on the day of his defection, the journey took only two.

He affirmed his confidence in CCM’s record of preserving peace, and challenged critics to “go to South Sudan or try Somalia” if they doubt those achievements.

He also contrasted the rhetoric of protests with the lives of leaders who live abroad while urging supporters to march.

Wenje acknowledged no country has unlimited development, citing that even after 250 years, the United States grapples with unemployment, democracy debates, and inequality.

He declared he was weary of constant political conflict and wished to enter the “major league” where he can advise and help build the nation. “After 15 years in politics, today I officially come to the top tier,” he stated.

Samia welcomes Wenje

President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed joy at Wenje’s arrival, calling him “part of the family” and noting it as a gift. She eulogised the late President John Magufuli as a bold and strategic leader, a formidable teacher and discipliner—attributes she said helped complete major national projects like the Nyerere Hydropower Dam, which had stalled at 37 per cent progress.

She recalled national projects initiated with Magufuli—including the move to Dodoma, the SGR railway, and other infrastructure — and pledged to continue his vision.

She announced a Sh44.4 billion allocation to upgrade Chato’s referral hospital into a centre of clinical excellence, especially for cardiac care, so that patients in the region need no longer travel elsewhere for treatment.