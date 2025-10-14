VP Mpango urges leaders to emulate Mwalimu Nyerere’s virtues, pray for his sainthood

Mbeya. Vice President Dr Philip Mpango has called on Tanzanian leaders and citizens to emulate the virtues of the Father of the Nation, the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and continue praying for him to be among the saints.

Dr Mpango made the call on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 during a special memorial mass held at the Mwanjelwa Catholic Church in Mbeya to mark the 26th anniversary of Mwalimu Nyerere’s passing. The service was attended by several top government officials, including Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Tulia Ackson.

Addressing the congregation, Dr Mpango urged leaders and citizens to live by Nyerere’s principles of humility, service, and integrity. He also asked the Prime Minister to ensure that the prayers read by religious leaders are aired by national broadcasters, especially Radio Tanzania.

“I thank and commend you for this meaningful service. As leaders, we must follow the good example of the late Mwalimu Nyerere. Each of us, in our position, should continue to pray for him to be among the saints,” he said.

Earlier, Archbishop Gervas Nyaisonga of the Mbeya Catholic Archdiocese described Nyerere as a compassionate, loving, and faithful man whose life reflected holiness beyond religious boundaries.

He explained that the canonisation process begins with recognising a person’s life of virtue and service, followed by the declaration of ‘venerable’, then ‘blessed’, and finally sainthood.

“The final stage is sainthood, which confirms that the person is in heaven. The process for Mwalimu Nyerere is still in its early stage and will take time,” said Archbishop Nyaisonga.

He added that Nyerere’s legacy continues to inspire because of his humility, faith, and honesty. “He can be mentioned among the saints, like the late popes. Nyerere avoided hypocrisy and embodied holiness in politics, social life, and the economy,” he said.

Archbishop Nyaisonga further noted that Nyerere left a lasting legacy through education, promoting the Kiswahili language internationally, and demonstrating integrity in public service without pursuing personal gain.

“Even after retirement, he continued to share his views for the good of the nation. The Catholic Church believes that God has already granted him sainthood,” he said, urging Tanzanians to reflect on their own lives.

“If we desire to be saints, let us use Mwalimu Nyerere as our example. When we wrong one another, let us remember that judgement awaits us all,” he said.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Mbeya Region, Regional Commissioner Beno Malisa thanked religious leaders and citizens for attending the mass and encouraged them to participate in the upcoming Uhuru Torch race celebrations.