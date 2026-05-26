Tanzania eyes economic gains from cultural diplomacy

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is increasingly positioning culture as a driver of economic growth, tourism and investment as the country prepares to host major international events in the coming years.

Speaking during celebrations marking the International Day for Dialogue among Civilisations on Sunday, May 24, the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Mr Paul Makonda, said Tanzania now views culture as an important avenue for economic and social opportunities.

He said global events such as the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and Miss World 2027 should be seen as strategic platforms for promoting Tanzania internationally.

“Tanzania continues to see arts, sports, language and culture as new areas of economic and social opportunity. Afcon 2027 and Miss World 2027 are not only about entertainment, but also important platforms for promoting tourism, investment and cultural diplomacy,” he said.

According to Mr Makonda, the events are expected to attract investors and tourists while boosting businesses linked to hospitality, fashion, creative technology, arts and international marketing.

He also noted that cultural and artistic cooperation between Tanzania and China continues to support growth in creativity and technology, describing China as a key partner in advancing cultural diplomacy.

“China stood with Africa during the anti-colonial struggle and continues to be an important development partner. The government believes major international events can help market Tanzania globally and open opportunities in investment, tourism and trade,” he said.

During the celebrations, leaders from Tanzania and China underscored the importance of cultural dialogue in promoting peace, mutual understanding and shared development.

The International Day for Dialogue among Civilisations was officially adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2024 after receiving support from more than 80 countries following a proposal by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Mr Makonda said Kiswahili also continues to strengthen Tanzania’s global cultural influence as its use expands across different countries.

He credited efforts by President Hassan to promote Kiswahili internationally with strengthening Tanzania’s position in language and cultural diplomacy.

Speaking at the event, the Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Chen Mingjian, said many countries are increasingly using culture, language and the arts to expand global influence and strengthen social and economic ties.

She said Kiswahili and Chinese languages continue to promote the cultures of the two nations globally as trade and cooperation between the countries expand.

“The partnership between Tanzania and China has expanded in language, tourism, arts, innovation and infrastructure.

The Tazara railway remains one of the strongest symbols of the historic cooperation between the two countries,” she said.