Tanzania eyes regional partnership to strengthen climate research and sustainable land management

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is exploring closer cooperation with the Southern African Science Service Centre for Climate Change and Adaptive Land Management (SASSCAL) as part of efforts to strengthen scientific research, environmental conservation and climate change response.

The move was discussed during a meeting held on March 6, 2026, in Dar es Salaam between the Permanent Secretary in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment), Richard Muyungi, and a visiting delegation from SASSCAL.

The delegation visited Tanzania to introduce the centre’s work and present a proposal for collaboration between SASSCAL and the Government of Tanzania.

During the meeting, the chairperson of SASSCAL’s board, Gabriel Miguel, provided an overview of the institution, outlining its structure, key activities and projects currently being implemented across member countries.

Prof Miguel explained that the centre focuses on supporting member states through scientific research and knowledge sharing in areas such as climate change, sustainable land management, biodiversity conservation and renewable energy.

He also highlighted the procedures for joining the centre’s network and the opportunities available to member countries.

“The centre has conducted research on conservation agriculture, biodiversity, ecosystems and renewable energy, and ensures that the results of these studies are reflected in development plans within member countries,” said Prof Miguel.

According to Prof Miguel, SASSCAL also prioritises capacity building by supporting technical training,infrastructure development and higher education programmes aimed at strengthening expertise in environmental and climate-related fields within member states.

He added that the centre works closely with governments, environmental organisations, industry partners and regional institutions to ensure that research outcomes support policy development and sustainable development initiatives.

On his part, Dr Muyungi thanked the delegation for visiting Tanzania and acknowledged the centre’s role in supporting efforts to address climate change and promote sustainable environmental management.

He said the government is interested in joining the centre and emphasised the importance of identifying priority areas of cooperation that align with Tanzania’s development goals.

“We appreciate this visit aimed at strengthening the scope of cooperation in the field of science. This is very important for Tanzania, especially as we move towards the implementation of the NationalDevelopment Vision 2050,” said Dr Muyungi.

Dr Muyungi also recommended the formation of a joint team of experts from both sides to further examine the potential benefits and technical aspects of Tanzania joining the institution.